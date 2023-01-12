Skip to main content

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway found dead: report

Ahmadd Galloway played at Alabama from 1999 to 2002
Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway died on Monday in Missouri at the age of 42, according to WVTM.

Galloway was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school's principal said that Galloway was found during a welfare check.

"Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible, so we knew something might be wrong," principal Susan Reid told the network.

"There wasn't anything disrupted at Ahmaad's apartment, so we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue.

"The medical examiner is working to find out how Ahmaad died."

Galloway arrived at Alabama in 1999 and moved into a more prominent role at the running back position after star Shaun Alexander departed to the NFL.

Galloway ran for 1,540 yards and 13 combined touchdowns in his sophomore and junior seasons, but was limited as a senior due to injury.

He scored seven times while running for 659 yards in the 2000 season and averaged a career-high 5.1 yards per carry in the 2001 campaign while rushing for 881 yards and six touchdowns.

Galloway scored four times in four games in 2002 but sustained a season-ending knee injury in a game against Southern Miss.

Denver selected Galloway in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft and spent some time in NFL Europe with the Scottish Claymores and Frankfurt Galaxy before leaving football in 2005.

Former Alabama running back found dead, per report

By James Parks
