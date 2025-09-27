Lane Kiffin calls out Paul Finebaum for past criticism of Nick Saban
In the middle of a pivotal season for Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin is not only managing expectations on the field but also reminding fans of the moments that shaped his coaching career. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kiffin turned his attention to Paul Finebaum, the longtime voice of SEC football, and made it clear that his frustrations with the analyst are tied to the way Finebaum once treated Nick Saban.
Kiffin said he has always enjoyed sparring with Finebaum but pointed out that the SEC Network star built his reputation by being critical of Alabama’s head coach. Standing by the man who gave him another chance in coaching, Kiffin admitted he feels obligated to defend Saban whenever Finebaum tries to take a shot. It was a candid reflection that blended his loyalty to his former boss with his own well-documented clashes with the college football media.
Kiffin Defends Saban While Revisiting Finebaum
Kiffin explained that his “beef” with Finebaum extends beyond a personal slight. “Well, I enjoy the Paul part. Actually, in that preview you just showed, Paul says the Miley Cyrus of college football. And he’s taking a shot at Miley Cyrus, too, like Miley Cyrus isn’t good. I still say to him, Miley Cyrus is still doing pretty good.
"So your comment didn’t really make a lot of sense. But now Paul’s like the expert on everything. It’s enjoyable when I’m on with him and he just freezes and gets stuck. I really enjoy that. Plus, he used to be terrible to Coach Saban, so I feel like I’ve got to get Coach Saban’s back, too.”
Those words reflect how strongly Kiffin values his time with Saban at Alabama. While the pop culture reference draws the headlines, the core message was about Saban and how Finebaum’s constant criticism of the coach shaped Kiffin’s perspective.
By standing up for Saban, Kiffin underscored the bond that still exists between the two, even years after their intense sideline moments at Alabama.
USC Exit Linked To Finebaum And Saban Opportunity
Kiffin also revisited the timing of his dismissal from USC, which he believes was influenced by Finebaum’s on-air remarks. “Which is why I was upset at Finebaum, because that day was his first time on GameDay. He wanted to make a big splash, and remember he was a Tennessee guy, so he hated me for leaving Tennessee. So here was his chance.
"He does this whole Miley Cyrus thing, and the AD and president are watching it like, ‘Well, we probably have to get rid of this head coach.’ If it was like Miley Cyrus, get rid of me that morning at 3 in the morning, whatever it is. And now I can look back and say, ‘Hey, Paul, thanks.’ Because if you hadn’t gotten me fired there, I would have never gotten to Nick Saban.”
That connection between Finebaum, his firing at USC, and Saban is what Kiffin emphasized. The setback ultimately became an opportunity, giving him three seasons under Saban’s guidance and a chance to reinvent his career. By framing Finebaum’s role in that transition, Kiffin tied his ongoing media jabs back to the coach he still defends and respects. For Kiffin, the story is less about an old insult and more about how Nick Saban’s influence turned a low point into a defining chapter.
Kiffin and the Rebels host the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.