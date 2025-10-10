SEC quarterback emerging as 2026 NFL Draft first-round prospect
Ty Simpson’s rise from early-season uncertainty to legitimate NFL interest has accelerated in a matter of weeks. The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback drew a strong endorsement when ESPN analyst Jordan Reid ranked him fourth among 2026 draft-eligible quarterbacks and framed him as a developing first-round candidate. That shift reflects both production and polish for a first-year starter in one of college football’s most scrutinized roles.
After a disappointing opener against Florida State, Simpson settled in and began stacking efficient outings. Across his past five games, he has totaled 1,478 passing yards with 13 touchdowns against one interception. His 84.2 percent catchable pass rate ranks 11th in the FBS, and six of his 15 total touchdowns have come outside the pocket.
One AFC area scout captured the growing sentiment: “He’s grown on me a lot over these past few weeks. I think he has a chance to get into the Round 1 discussion if he stays on this current trajectory.”
Ty Simpson’s Traits and Areas To Refine
Reid’s evaluation highlights a balanced profile that resonates with scouts. Simpson shows maturity at the line, regularly identifying pre-snap looks and delivering in-stride throws that keep Alabama’s offense on schedule. His pocket maneuverability stands near the top of this class, and his athletic ability allows him to extend plays without losing field vision.
Accuracy has been a calling card through this surge. The 84.2 percent catchable rate reflects ball placement more than raw completion percentage, underscoring how often receivers can finish plays without adjusting. That rhythm has stabilized Alabama and earned Simpson credibility in meeting rooms that value timing, anticipation and control.
Simpson occasionally stretches broken plays past the point of return, inviting negative yardage instead of checking down or throwing the ball away. He must speed up his internal clock against disciplined rush plans and limit the tendency to drift when a concept is covered.
With only five career starts, evaluators will want a larger body of work before cementing a first-round consensus. Even so, the early tape suggests a quarterback trending up with traits that translate to the next level.
How Dante Moore, Fernando Mendoza and LaNorris Sellers Set the Pace
Reid’s board frames Simpson within a deep, competitive group. Dante Moore of Oregon sits at No. 1 and projects in Round 1 after a poised five-game start that includes 1,210 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception. He transferred from UCLA, learned behind Dillon Gabriel, then took control of the Ducks’ attack with a compact release and advanced field vision.
Indiana passer Fernando Mendoza is No. 2 and also projects in Round 1 after transferring from California. He has 1,208 yards, 16 touchdown passes and one interception in a quick-hitting scheme heavy on run-pass options and one-step concepts. Efficiency in structure stands out, though on-the-move accuracy sits at 16.7 percent and pressure has knocked his completion rate to 45.8 percent.
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers ranks third with a late Round 1 to early Day 2 projection. A powerful runner with a big arm, Sellers has 886 passing yards, four touchdown passes, one interception and 98 rushing yards, plus a notable jump in ball placement. Executives see a high ceiling if development continues, with a daunting slate that includes LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
Miami’s Carson Beck and Oklahoma’s John Mateer round out the early-round mix. Beck has regained traction with 1,213 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions behind strong protection, while Mateer flashed elite production before hand surgery paused a September surge. The breadth of contenders underscores why Simpson’s steady climb, efficiency and pocket command have quickly elevated him into Round 1 conversations if his trajectory holds.