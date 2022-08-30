College football Week 1 picks: Alabama vs. Utah State predictions

Defending SEC champion and College Football Playoff runner-up Alabama is back on the field to open the 2022 season against Utah State.

Not your typical early season cupcake, the Aggies won the Mountain West a year ago behind an 11-win campaign that included a win over Oregon State in a bowl game and a spot in the final top 25 rankings.

What do the experts say about the matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Aggies? Let's see what the prediction computer thinks of the game.

Alabama kicks off the 2022 college football schedule against Utah State

As expected, Football Power Index gives Alabama the overwhelming margin of victory, with a 99.3 percent chance of beating Utah State in the opener.

Which leaves just a 0.7 percent shot for the Aggies on the road.

FPI placed Alabama at No. 1 in its initial college football rankings, are an expected 29.0 points better than every team on its schedule on average, and are projected to win 11.4 games.

That's in addition to a 16.6 percent chance to go undefeated, 78.7 percent shot to make the College Football Playoff, and 29.5 percent to win it.

Utah State placed No. 91 nationally in the index, good for just fifth in the Mountain West projections, and are forecast to win 6.7 games this year.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook