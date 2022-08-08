Top college football transfer shoots down pay-for-play rumors

Not long after Jordan Addison entered the college football transfer portal, rumors began circulating that USC was luring the wide receiver their way on a pay for play deal.

There was no evidence then, or now, of that accusation, but that didn't stop the people who were upset by Addison's decision to transfer from spreading the rumor.

Jordan Addison shoots down rumors

"Just some BS," Addison said about the speculation.

"I mean, like I said, the truth is always gonna come to light. So, I just made sure I’m just gonna keep working and make sure I’m ready for the season."

You can see and hear Addison's full comments here, via USCFootball.com

“It was definitely frustrating, but I wasn’t too concerned with it because the truth always comes to the light,” Addison told reporters. “So, I know what my focus is and my intent, so all of that is just outside noise.”

Reports said that Pitt officials went as far as to accuse USC of tampering to sign Addison and that Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi made a personal phone call to Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley to complain.

Where did Addison first hear the pay for play rumors? "Social media," he said.

"You know, social media is everywhere. You can pick your phone up and it’s right there in your face."

Addison did ultimately choose USC, giving the Trojans another major boost offensively to pair with 5-star transfer quarterback Caleb Williams.

Lincoln Riley reacts to speculation

USC football coach Lincoln Riley

"Jordan got in the transfer portal, Jordan came on a visit to USC despite all the negative things that were put out magically by somebody," Riley said.

"He’s a kid that’s all about ball. All he wanted to do on his entire official visit was talk ball. We literally missed several of the meals and other things, entertainment, that we had scheduled just so we could watch more film and talk more ball.

"That’s all he’s about. And I think he’s been really, really misrepresented throughout this whole thing and hopefully as this year goes on, people will get to see the quality of young man that he is. He’s done a great job for us so far. He’s a great member of this team and seems extremely happy to be in LA and playing for USC."

Addison is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner as the most outstanding wide receiver in college football last season. Speedy and agile, he led the nation with 17 touchdown receptions while catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards.

College Football HQ ranked Addison as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal at the time of his commitment.

Addison's catch and touchdown numbers last season rank second-best in Pitt football history, behind Larry Fitzgerald's single-season marks in 2003.

