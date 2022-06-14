Like it or not, the transfer portal has forever changed college football.

Coaches tend to like it when they sign elite players to fill out their rosters, while coaches who lose those players aren't nearly as enthusiastic. Likewise for fans.

More than 2,000 players have entered the transfer portal in a very active offseason. And while the numbers suggest nothing like most of them will find a new school, the elite players who are on the move usually find a landing spot.

Who are the best players to take a gamble on the portal this offseason?

Let's look at the 10 best in the nation, regardless of position, and where they're headed this year.

10. Quinn Ewers Position: Quarterback Where he was: Ohio State Where he is: Texas Once the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class, Ewers re-classified in order to join Ohio State in 2021. That was after he had originally committed to Texas the year before. But the new NIL changes inspired the quarterback to start his college football career a year early. But sitting in the No. 4 slot at OSU didn't suit Ewers, who transferred back to the Longhorns this offseason. And in the process infuses that program with a ton of optimism going into next season. The Southlake Carroll prospect scored 73 touchdowns as a high school player the last two seasons and brings a skill set that has analysts already projecting him as a first-round talent. 9. Mario Williams Position: Wide receiver Where he was: Oklahoma Where he is: USC Once upon a time, USC offered Williams as a recruit, when the wideout was a top 50 prospect nationally and a top five receiver coming out of high school. Now he finally lands with the Trojans following the regime change that brought in Riley and a pile of blue-chip offensive pieces. A year ago, Williams was actually pretty active for the Sooners, placing second on the team with 35 catches, covered almost 400 yards, and scored four times, the third-most for OU last fall. 8. Jaxson Dart Position: Quarterback Where he was: USC Where he is: Ole Miss The quarterback passed for 1,353 yards and nine TDs against five picks while completing 62% of his passes a year ago. That, in just six games after Kedon Slovis' injury when Dart stepped into the starting role for the Trojans. Dart entered the transfer portal shortly after Caleb Williams did, leading to rumors Williams would replace Dart, who in turn will take a hand in driving Lane Kiffin's offense this fall. Ole Miss was a top 10 offense last fall, but lost a ton of what made it great. Adding Dart is one important step towards maintaining that production this year. 7. Jermaine Burton Position: Wide receiver Where he was: Georgia Where he is: Alabama The wideout finishes his UGA career with 53 career receptions, amassing 901 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with four carries for 50 yards. He played in 24 games the last two seasons, and led the Bulldogs in receiving en route to their first national championship in 41 years. Now he joins a re-loaded Crimson Tide squad ready to make another run at the College Football Playoff in '22 as the presumptive lead target for reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young in another spread-out, pass-oriented offense for the defending SEC champions. 6. J.T. Daniels Position: Quarterback Where he was: USC, then Georgia Where he is: West Virginia

Undefeated as starter and a national champion at Georgia, Daniels still didn't get all that much playing time with the Bulldogs after moving in from Southern Cal. Injuries, recovery, and Stetson Bennett's hometown hero story all conspired against him. But this is still a very promising player with a ton of unearthed potential looking to get in more playing time before turning pro. Daniels was a 72 percent passer in limited action this last fall and has 17 TDs to his name in that time. Now he steps into a Mountaineers offense led by play-caller Graham Harrell and has a lot of speed on the perimeter to dish out. 5. Eli Ricks Position: Cornerback Where he was: LSU Where he is: Alabama The standout defensive back decided against playing a part in Brian Kelly's rebuild at LSU and will instead try his luck with the Tigers' SEC West rival. The former 5-star prospect from California had 11 tackles and a pick in six games last season, one that ended following a loss to Kentucky when he decided to have surgery on a shoulder injury. But he can still build on a brilliant freshman season. Ricks picked off four passes, scoring two TDs off them, and broke up nine passes in 2020. Things are trending in the right direction after the cornerback had a tremendous spring with the Tide. 4. Dillon Gabriel Position: Quarterback Where he was: UCF, then UCLA Where he is: Oklahoma A reunion with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is just what the doctor ordered for Gabriel, who is looking to get back on track after missing most of 2021 with injury. He briefly transferred to UCLA, but swapped out for OU and Lebby's quarterback-friendly offensive scheme instead. Gabriel has 78 all-purpose career TDs despite playing just roughly two full seasons and should succeed quickly at his new school. Lebby and Gabriel engineered a top 10 offense together at UCF during the 2019 season. 3. Jahmyr Gibbs Position: Running back Where he was: Georgia Tech Where he is: Alabama A huge get for the Crimson Tide, which needed an upgrade at the position, and should get one from a ball carrier who rushed for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons at Tech. Gibbs, a highly-versatile skill player, was the Yellow Jackets' top-rated recruit in 2020. He supplied 768 more yards as a receiver to go with five TDs and amassed 794 yards and another score as a kick return specialist. 2. Caleb Williams Position: Quarterback Where he was: Oklahoma Where he is: USC Williams was the former No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 college football recruiting class and was thrust into the starting role at OU when Lincoln Riley pulled the plug on Spencer Rattler in the Texas game. Williams earned instant legend status that day, throwing two TDs and rushing for a third in the come from behind win. He threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns in 11 games, adding 442 yards and six scores on the ground. Williams slipped a little late last season, completing under 52% of his passes in three games, including an ugly loss to Baylor another in Bedlam. But he more than showed the upside, with an athletic, dynamic brand of quarterback play that can challenge Pac-12 defenses right away. 1. Jordan Addison Position: Wide receiver Where he was: Pittsburgh Where he is: USC Addison was the most productive wide receiver in college football last season, winning the Biletnikoff Award after leading the nation with 17 touchdown catches. That production was crucial to Pitt winning the ACC, but with quarterback Kenny Pickett's departure, Addison wanted to try himself out with another offense before turning pro. That he did, landing with USC and 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams, a tandem that should emerge as one of the sport's best early on.

