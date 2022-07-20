Paul Finebaum shares funny story about Nick Saban's wardrobe

Nick Saban is not just the most accomplished head coach in college football history. He's also apparently one of the best dressed.

Paul Finebaum recalled one particular experience he had back working for local TV in Birmingham when he got a personal tour of the coach's private closet.

“I know a lot about Saban’s dress,” Finebaum said at SEC Media Days.

“I have been in Nick Saban’s closet. I have been in his closet at home. I know that sounds crazy and I am not really looking to shock anyone but I was there one morning.

“A local TV guy and I were in his house. We were doing a ‘Breakfast with Saban.’ We interviewed Coach, we talked to him, we did various things, and then at some point, he finally left for work.

“We had one more segment and about 30, 40 minutes with Miss Terry. She’s showing us around and we get to the bedroom and I don’t care about the bedroom.

“I want to see the closet. She goes ‘you have no idea what kind of suits this guy has.’ He met a tailor in Miami that was Wayne Huizenga’s personal tailor. He owned the Dolphins.

“The guy would fly up every year, like the big-time guys do and it was beautiful. Silk, we’re talking Italian. I mean, everything. And I really thought about grabbing one and taking it. But he does care about his look.”

Saban has always been a solid dresser when not coaching Alabama from the sideline.

He can always been seen wearing a well-tailored suit when walking out with his team on the Walk of Champions, as well as in pre-game situations on the road.

Saban has also used the annual A-Day Game at Bryant-Denny to show off part of his wardrobe, always in a jacket and tie, and famously once in a salmon jacket-tie combo.

But judging by Finebaum's story, there's much, much more to the Saban wardrobe than we know.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook