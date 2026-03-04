In October, the Alabama Crimson Tide earned the commitment of McEachern High School (GA) cornerback Nash Johnson III. The Tide still has Johnson in tow, but there's a strong push to flip the 3-star DB from their Iron Bowl rivals and the CFP's runner-up.

As Johnson shared with Rivals, the Auburn Tigers' DeMarcus Van Dyke and the Miami Hurricanes have been "pushing hard" to flip him. Johnson showed love to "DVD," but noted he only visited the Plains once and hasn't yet seen Coral Gables or Miami Gardens, Florida.

"I talk to coaches at Auburn and Miami every day. I have been to Auburn once, and I felt good vibes from the moment I hit campus. There is great energy from the staff, especially from DVD," Johnson said.

"I have not been to Miami yet, but it is a great school that you cannot go wrong with. The Miami staff is great, they communicate very well with me, and the major love they show means a lot. I cannot wait to get down there."

Certainly, Miami has a built-in advantage when it comes to in-person visits. In recent years, the city has become an American cultural hub where many in finance have fled to.

Money-making opportunities are high, and the University of Miami has plenty to dole out as a well-funded private institution with a strong alumni network and proximity to many major companies.

Of course, Auburn University can't be written off with the backing of Great Southern Wood, and more specifically, YellaWood, where founder Jimmy Rane went. The state of Alabama has one billionaire in-state with Rane, and he bleeds orange and blue. AU also has Apple CEO and Mobile-born alumnus Tim Cook, another billionaire, living in California.

Cook is certainly getting heavily taxed on the West Coast, but if he and Rane ever collaborate on buying a roster, the Tigers could be a threat during any recruiting cycle.

Alabama's Future Recruiting Classes are Shaky Until Further Notice

Alabama has plenty of external threats to all their future recruits, outside of Thompson High School quarterback Trent Seaborn, who appears hellbent on repping Crimson regardless of who is in the head coaching seat.

The program might be its own worst enemy in recruiting, though. And not just because money isn't as abundant in West Central Alabama as it is elsewhere.

As long as Kalen DeBoer isn't being embraced and the Tide aren't winning championships, no recruit in 2027 and beyond could reasonably assume he'll stick around in Tuscaloosa. The opportunity to jump to the Michigan Wolverines was available this past offseason, though DeBoer claims he didn't seriously consider it.

If Alabama doesn't immediately make noise in the CFP or win the SEC Championship, DeBoer may not get to choose to stick around.