Top college football recruit signs with mega agency: report

Top college football recruit Malachi Nelson committed to USC last year and now looks to be in line for some serious NIL money with his next move.

With so much potential money to be made, Nelson has made a huge financial decision, signing with Klutch Sports, the agency run by LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, according to a report from ESPN.

Nelson becomes the first high school athlete to sign with the agency.

Klutch already represents dozens of NFL and NBA players and has negotiated billions of dollars in contracts with their clients.

With this move, Nelson could help significantly change the market for high school players as he could reap millions in NIL deals before he even gets to USC.

Nelson is already a well-known name in California high school football and could extend his reach even further once USC joins the Big Ten and gains more exposure on the East Coast.

Nelson rates as the No. 1 player in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to ESPN, and is a consensus top five player with other services.

247Sports ranks Nelson as the No. 5 player in the 2023 cycle, as the No. 4 ranked quarterback in the country, and the No. 2 player from the state of California.

