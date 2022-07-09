USC football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season.
Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice
Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford
Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State
Week 4, Sept. 24 at Oregon State
Week 5, Oct. 1 vs. Arizona State
Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Washington State
Week 7, Oct. 15 at Utah
Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle
Week 9, Oct. 29 at Arizona
Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. California
Week 11, Nov. 11 vs. Colorado
Week 12, Nov. 19 at UCLA
Week 11, Nov. 26 vs. Notre Dame
Dec. 2 Pac-12 Championship Game
USC football schedule overview
Rice Owls
2021 record: 4-8 (3-5 C-USA)
All time series: USC leads, 2-0-1
Last meeting: USC won, 24-0 (1971)
Stanford Cardinal
2021 record: 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)
All time series: USC leads, 62-24-3
Last meeting: Stanford won, 42-28 (2021)
Fresno State Bulldogs
2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 Mountain West)
All time series: USC leads, 3-1
Last meeting: USC won, 31-23 (2019)
Oregon State Beavers
2021 record: 7-6 (5-4 Pac-12)
All time series: USC leads, 63-12-4
Last meeting: Oregon State won, 45-27 (2021)
Arizona State Sun Devils
2021 record: 8-5 (6-3 Pac-12)
All time series: USC leads, 23-14
Last meeting: Arizona State won, 31-16 (2021)
Washington State Cougars
2021 record: 7-6 (6-3 Pac-12)
All time series: USC leads, 61-10-4
Last meeting: USC won, 45-14 (2021)
Utah Utes
2021 record: 10-4 (8-1 Pac-12)
All time series: USC leads, 13-7
Last meeting: Utah won, 42-26 (2021)
Arizona Wildcats
2021 record: 1-11 (1-8 Pac-12)
All time series: USC leads, 36-8
Last meeting: USC won, 41-34 (2021)
California Golden Bears
2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Pac-12)
All time series: USC leads, 71-31-5
Last meeting: Cal won, 24-14 (2021)
Colorado Buffaloes
2021 record: 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12)
All time series: USC leads, 15-0
Last meeting: USC won, 37-14 (2021)
UCLA Bruins
2021 record: 8-4 (6-3 Pac-12)
All time series: USC leads, 49-33-7
Last meeting: UCLA won, 62-33
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
2021 record: 11-2
All time series: Notre Dame leads, 48-36-5
Last meeting: Notre Dame won, 31-16 (2021)
USC football 2021 scores
Week 1, Sept. 4
San Jose State at No. 15 USC
Final score: USC 30, San Jose State 7
Week 2, Sept. 11
Stanford at No. 14 USC
Final score: Stanford 42, USC 28
Week 3, Sept. 18
USC at Washington State
Final score: USC 45, Washington State 14
Week 4, Sept. 25
Oregon State at USC
Final score: Oregon State 45, USC 27
Week 5, Oct. 2
USC at Colorado
Final score: USC 37, Colorado 14
Week 6, Oct. 9
Utah at USC
Final score: Utah 42, USC 26
Week 7, Oct. 16
Idle
Week 8, Oct. 23
USC at No. 13 Notre Dame
Final score: Notre Dame 31, USC 16
Week 9, Oct. 30
Arizona at USC
Final score: USC 41, Arizona 34
Week 10, Nov. 6
USC at Arizona State
Final score: Arizona State 31, USC 16
Week 11, Nov. 13
USC at Cal (Postponed)
Week 12, Nov. 20
UCLA at USC
Final score: UCLA 62, USC 33
Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 13 BYU at USC
Final score: BYU 35, USC 31
Week 14, Dec. 4
USC at Cal (Re-scheduled)
Final score: Cal 24, USC 14
College Football Playoff
Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship
Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.
Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.
2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.
