USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season.

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice

Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State

Week 4, Sept. 24 at Oregon State

Week 5, Oct. 1 vs. Arizona State

Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Washington State

Week 7, Oct. 15 at Utah

Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle

Week 9, Oct. 29 at Arizona

Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. California

Week 11, Nov. 11 vs. Colorado

Week 12, Nov. 19 at UCLA

Week 11, Nov. 26 vs. Notre Dame

Dec. 2 Pac-12 Championship Game

Rice Owls

2021 record: 4-8 (3-5 C-USA)

All time series: USC leads, 2-0-1

Last meeting: USC won, 24-0 (1971)

Stanford Cardinal

2021 record: 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)

All time series: USC leads, 62-24-3

Last meeting: Stanford won, 42-28 (2021)

Fresno State Bulldogs

2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 Mountain West)

All time series: USC leads, 3-1

Last meeting: USC won, 31-23 (2019)

Oregon State Beavers

2021 record: 7-6 (5-4 Pac-12)

All time series: USC leads, 63-12-4

Last meeting: Oregon State won, 45-27 (2021)

Arizona State Sun Devils

2021 record: 8-5 (6-3 Pac-12)

All time series: USC leads, 23-14

Last meeting: Arizona State won, 31-16 (2021)

Washington State Cougars

2021 record: 7-6 (6-3 Pac-12)

All time series: USC leads, 61-10-4

Last meeting: USC won, 45-14 (2021)

Utah Utes

2021 record: 10-4 (8-1 Pac-12)

All time series: USC leads, 13-7

Last meeting: Utah won, 42-26 (2021)

Arizona Wildcats

2021 record: 1-11 (1-8 Pac-12)

All time series: USC leads, 36-8

Last meeting: USC won, 41-34 (2021)

California Golden Bears

2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Pac-12)

All time series: USC leads, 71-31-5

Last meeting: Cal won, 24-14 (2021)

Colorado Buffaloes

2021 record: 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12)

All time series: USC leads, 15-0

Last meeting: USC won, 37-14 (2021)

UCLA Bruins

2021 record: 8-4 (6-3 Pac-12)

All time series: USC leads, 49-33-7

Last meeting: UCLA won, 62-33

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2021 record: 11-2

All time series: Notre Dame leads, 48-36-5

Last meeting: Notre Dame won, 31-16 (2021)

Week 1, Sept. 4

San Jose State at No. 15 USC

Final score: USC 30, San Jose State 7

Week 2, Sept. 11

Stanford at No. 14 USC

Final score: Stanford 42, USC 28

Week 3, Sept. 18

USC at Washington State

Final score: USC 45, Washington State 14

Week 4, Sept. 25

Oregon State at USC

Final score: Oregon State 45, USC 27

Week 5, Oct. 2

USC at Colorado

Final score: USC 37, Colorado 14

Week 6, Oct. 9

Utah at USC

Final score: Utah 42, USC 26

Week 7, Oct. 16

Idle

Week 8, Oct. 23

USC at No. 13 Notre Dame

Final score: Notre Dame 31, USC 16

Week 9, Oct. 30

Arizona at USC

Final score: USC 41, Arizona 34

Week 10, Nov. 6

USC at Arizona State

Final score: Arizona State 31, USC 16

Week 11, Nov. 13

USC at Cal (Postponed)

Week 12, Nov. 20

UCLA at USC

Final score: UCLA 62, USC 33

Week 13, Nov. 27

No. 13 BYU at USC

Final score: BYU 35, USC 31

Week 14, Dec. 4

USC at Cal (Re-scheduled)

Final score: Cal 24, USC 14

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff

No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff

No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23

2018-19 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff

No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff

No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff

No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

