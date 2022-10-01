College football picks: ESPN GameDay hosts make Week 5 predictions
Week 5 of the college football schedule is set to kick off on Saturday with plenty of intriguing matchups on tap around the country.
That includes five head-to-head games between teams in the AP top 25 rankings, with two of those in the SEC and two more in the ACC.
What do the experts think of the matchups this weekend? Let's see how the ESPN College GameDay cast projects Saturday's top action.
Michigan at Iowa
Desmond Howard: Michigan
Pat McAfee: Iowa
Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan
College Football HQ pick: Michigan by 13
Fan vote: Michigan 89%
Ole Miss at Kentucky
Howard: Ole Miss
McAfee: Kentucky
Herbstreit: Kentucky
College Football HQ pick: Kentucky by 7
Fan vote: Kentucky 58%
Alabama at Arkansas
Howard: Alabama
McAfee: Alabama
Herbstreit: Alabama
College Football HQ pick: Alabama by 16
Fan vote: Alabama 79%
LSU at Auburn
Howard: LSU
McAfee: LSU
Herbstreit: LSU
College Football HQ pick: LSU by 10
Fan vote: LSU 76%
Oregon State at Utah
Howard: Utah
McAfee: Oregon State
Herbstreit: Utah
College Football HQ pick: Utah by 15
Fan vote: Utah 81%
Iowa State at Kansas
Howard: Iowa State
McAfee: Kansas
Herbstreit: Kansas
College Football HQ pick: Kansas by 3
Fan vote: Kansas 75%
Texas Tech at Kansas State
Howard: Texas Tech
McAfee: Kansas State
Herbstreit: Kansas State
College Football HQ pick: Kansas State by 10
Fan vote: Kansas State 62%
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Howard: Baylor
McAfee: Baylor
Herbstreit: Baylor
College Football HQ pick: Baylor by 8
Fan vote: Baylor 56%
Wake Forest at Florida State
Howard: Florida State
McAfee: Florida State
Herbstreit: Florida State
College Football HQ pick: Florida State by 5
Fan vote: Wake Forest 51%
NC State at Clemson
Howard: Clemson
McAfee: NC State
College Football HQ pick: Clemson by 7
Fan vote: Clemson 65%