2,300-yard transfer QB strongly linked to three major college football programs

Three elite college football programs are battling for one of the most productive quarterbacks in the transfer portal. A redshirt freshman signal-caller has emerged as a primary target for several major schools as the offseason quarterback carousel continues to spin.

The 6-foot, 186-pound dual-threat passer is coming off a breakout season at the FCS level and is now looking to make a jump to the Power Four, according to reporting from On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong.

One SEC head coach quickly pivoted to this rising talent after a previous target from Washington opted to remain in Seattle for the 2026 season. The program has been aggressive in its pursuit, hosting the quarterback for a visit that began on Wednesday and concludes this weekend.

The Radford, Virginia native also visited a Big Ten contender earlier in the week, creating a high-stakes recruiting battle between two heavy hitters.

The decision comes at a critical time for all schools involved as they look to solidify their rosters for the 2026 campaign. The prospect brings a dynamic skill set that has clearly intrigued coaches at the highest level. He accounted for nearly 3,000 yards of total offense last season, proving he can stress defenses with both his arm and his legs.

Landen Clark transfer news updates, visit schedule

Elon quarterback Landen Clark’s production suggests he is ready for a bigger stage. The redshirt freshman threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding another 614 yards and 11 scores on the ground. His ability to create plays was on full display against Western Carolina, when he passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns.

Those traits appeal to offensive-minded coaches like LSU's Lane Kiffin, who is looking to add explosive playmakers to his quarterback room.

It wouldn't be the first time Kiffin plucked a big-time quarterback talent from a little-known school, just as he did ahead of this season when landing Trinidad Chambliss from Division II Ferris State.

Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) is quickly rising up the portal ranks after a breakout redshirt freshman season. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Michigan is also making a strong push under new leadership. The Wolverines are looking to stabilize their offense following the departure of Sherrone Moore and the arrival of Kyle Whittingham.

Clark’s visit to Ann Arbor gave him a chance to see how he would fit into their revamped system. Meanwhile, James Madison remains in the mix as a program that can offer immediate playing time closer to home.

Named a Third Team Freshman All-American by Phil Steele, Clark is expected to announce his decision by Sunday evening.

