The college football season is fast approaching as we get into the summer, and already the odds makers in Vegas are setting odds for the year to come.

Georgia and Alabama round out the top two teams coming back this season, setting up the SEC as the favorite to win what would be its 13th national championship in the last 17 years.

But which teams are ready to challenge those super powers and make a run for the College Football Playoff title? Here are the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Wisconsin could turn heads in the Big Ten West this year

T-10. Wisconsin. The No. 1 nationally-ranked defense will need to add some new pieces, but it's still a unit that can keep this team in the Big Ten West race all season. Braelon Allen looks like a phenom at running back, behind another solid offensive line. But how well can Graham Mertz finally improve at quarterback? College Football Playoff odds: 60/1

T-9. Michigan. Jim Harbaugh saved his job last fall (even if he tried to find a new one in the winter), getting the Wolverines to the playoff. Now comes the work of consolidating those gains, but he'll do it without the one-two punch both in the backfield and on the defensive line with top playmakers heading to the NFL. Cade McNamara returns at QB with some promising skill options coming back to make this offense move. College Football Playoff odds: 50/1

T-9. LSU. Brian Kelly steps into the SEC with a record of winning games, but he's going up against much stronger competition now. He'll do it with promise at quarterback, but with work still ahead finalizing his offensive line and defensive back seven unit going into the brutal West division schedule. College Football Playoff odds: 50/1

T-9. Oklahoma. Almost half of first-year head coach Brent Venables' roster hasn't played a down for OU, but the combo of OC Jeff Lebby and QB Dillon Gabriel - who together ran a top 10 offense at UCF - should keep the Sooners in the thick of the Big 12 title race. College Football Playoff odds: 50/1

T-9. Notre Dame. A tough schedule for rookie coach Marcus Freeman, opening at Ohio State, and with games against BYU, Clemson, and a possibly-resurgent USC, plus with a huge decision to make at quarterback. College Football Playoff odds: 50/1

A tough schedule stands between Notre Dame and the College Football Playoff

T-6. Texas. Analysts are still high on the Longhorns after several quality transfer additions like quarterback Quinn Ewers and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, who will pair with existing blue-chip skill features in running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy. College Football Playoff odds: 40/1

T-6. Utah. The reigning Pac-12 champions bring back the 1-2 offensive punch of quarterback Cameron Rising and lead rusher Tavion Thomas, but have to find new additions at linebacker and safety to make another run. College Football Playoff odds: 40/1

T-5. Texas A&M. This could be the year Jimbo finally puts it all together after signing an elite recruiting class loaded on the defensive front, and already boasting excellent skill players to make this offense move a little easier. Watch for the Aggies' midseason date at Alabama that could define both teams' seasons. College Football Playoff odds: 25/1

T-5. USC. Vegas agrees with the preseason hype for Lincoln Riley and his transfer-laden roster that includes 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams and Biletnikoff receiver Jordan Addison, among other elite pickups. But the improvement of the Trojans' 89th ranked defense will tell the whole tale. College Football Playoff odds: 25/1

4. Clemson. Players returning from injury on an elite defense should help the Tigers recover their losses from 2021 and make another stab at the ACC, but this team is replacing both coordinators and needs much better play from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to really contend for another title. College Football Playoff odds: 14/1

3. Georgia. The defending national champions have some holes to patch up on that ferocious defense, but have recruited more than well enough to recover. Add in Stetson Bennett back under center and a bevy of elite targets, and the Bulldogs shouldn't face a challenger in the SEC East all year. College Football Playoff odds: 4/1

2. Ohio State. The core of the nation's No. 1 offense returns to take another stab at the Big Ten, though the real issue is how well new coordinator Jim Knowles can repair tighten the screws on a defense that was costly in losses to Oregon and Michigan and struggled getting to the quarterback. College Football Playoff odds: 15/4

1. Alabama. Nick Saban vs. the field once again as the best coach in the sport's history returns another elite roster, with experience on defense, the Heisman winner at quarterback, and a pool of high-profile transfer additions. College Football Playoff odds: 9/5

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook