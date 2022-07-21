CFB realignment: Gavin Newsom demands explanation from UCLA

News of the UCLA move to the Big Ten stunned not just the college football world, but none other than California governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom said he was not made aware of UCLA's intention to leave the Pac-12, something which, as the head of the University of California system, he believes he should have been.

Now he wants answers from UCLA.

"The first duty of every public university is to the people, especially students," Newsom said at the Regents meeting, according to the LA Times.

"UCLA must clearly explain to the public how this deal will improve the experience for all its student-athletes, will honor its century-old partnership with UC Berkeley, and will preserve the histories, rivalries, and traditions that enrich our communities."

UCLA, along with USC - a private school not beholden to the state system - kicked off the latest phase of college football realignment when they announced they will join the Big Ten before the 2024 season.

The move will leave the Pac-12 in a much-weakened position athletically and financially as it looks to sign a new media deal without its two premier brands.

It also may throw UCLA's long-time relationship with Cal, also in the UC system, into jeopardy.

According to the Times, there are some hints that the UC Regents may impose an exit fee on UCLA for leaving the Pac-12, or even force the school to share some of its future Big Ten money with Cal.

Newsom first commented on the UCLA move by saying he read about it in the newspaper, not from any school officials and not through the UC Regents system.

But that's apparently allowed, as reports indicate that UCLA was under no legal obligation to inform the UC system or the Pac-12 of its intention to move.

Officials from Cal told ESPN that these decisions are made at the university level.

The reason for the move to the Big Ten is obvious: it will make USC and UCLA far more money through TV networks than the Pac-12 has been able to up to now.

Estimates suggest the Big Ten's next media deal could be worth up to $1 billion per year, an amount that when all the dollars and cents are added up could mean up to $80 million per member school, according to CBS.

UCLA was on the verge of cutting half its sports programs because of money issues, but will be able to keep those sports with its expected increase in revenue.

