5-star Alabama based recruit picks Georgia over Crimson Tide

An elite cornerback from Alabama is headed out of state as A.J. Harris committed to Georgia as the Bulldogs' first 5-star pick-up of the 2023 college football recruiting cycle.

Harris chose Georgia over Alabama, Clemson, and Florida.

Harris arrives at reigning national champion Georgia as the No. 25 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

That service rates Harris as the No. 5 cornerback and No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Alabama.

Harris is the second defensive back to join the Bulldogs in 2023, announcing his commitment after 4-star Justyn Rhett also pledged to the program.

Harris made 31 tackles, broke up three passes, forced two fumbles, and surrendered just one total reception during his junior season at Phenix City (Ala.).

Offensively, the player accounted for 172 yards rushing off 13 carries and five touchdowns, in addition to 307 receiving yards from 13 catches and two touchdowns. As a specialist, Harris returned three punts and two kickoffs for scores.

Rivals ranks Harris as the No. 27 overall player in the '23 college football recruiting cycle, and the No. 3 cornerback nationally.

"Projects as a versatile secondary defender that can be deployed in a variety of ways," according to the 247Sports scouting report.

"Best suited to play closer to the line of scrimmage where he can let his size and physicality take over. Will add immediate special teams contributions on multiple units at the next level. Has the ability to develop into an all-conference Power Five starter and should contribute sooner rather than later at the collegiate level."

