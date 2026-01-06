Top offensive tackles still available in the NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA’s only transfer portal window in 2026 for college football has been open for five days, and many top prospects have already declared which new school they will call home. However, there remains a number of top prospects that are still taking visits and have yet to make a decision about their next college destinations.

Former LSU offensive tackle Carius Curne, the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in the portal according to 247Sports, made news on Tuesday when he announced he would be signing with Ole Miss. For schools that need offensive tackle help, though, there are still many top players who have entered the portal and not declared a new college destination yet. Here is a look at the best offensive tackles still undeclared in the 2026 transfer portal.

1. Lance Heard

After announcing his intentions on Jan. 1, Heard officially entered the portal discussion on Monday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackle is a former five-star prospect out of high school who earned all-SEC third team honors this past season for Tennessee. Heard has already transferred once in his career, starting out with LSU where he made the SEC all-freshman team while primarily playing in a backup role during the 2023 season.

Since announcing his intentions to transfer last week, Heard has remained quiet about potential destinations. He is a native of Monroe, La., and LSU now has a new head coach in Lane Kiffin. Could Heard be considering a return to his home-state? One thing is for certain, there is a lot of interest in Heard, who has 23 SEC starts under his belt and was a Top 30-graded offensive tackle this past season by Pro Football Focus. Having just finished his junior season, the option to forego his senior season and opt into the NFL Draft is also present.

2. Xavier Chaplin

Easily one of the most intriguing offensive tackles in the transfer portal is Xavier Chaplin, who started every game at left tackle for Auburn this past season after previously starting 25 games and earning third team all-American honors at Virginia Tech. With that type of experience and production, Chaplin was considered a potential NFL Draft pick this spring if he opted for that route.

A three-star prospect out of Seabrook, S.C., in the 2022 recruiting class, Chaplin has one final year of collegiate eligibility available. Kentucky is supposed to host Chaplin for a visit on Tuesday. If he does not sign with the Wildcats right away, Florida State is another school that has been projected to receive a visit from Chaplin.

3. Jacarrius Peak

N.C. State offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak is a top target for several schools after starting each of the last three seasons for the Wolfpack. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Another experienced starter at offensive tackle, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Peak will have one more year of eligibility remaining after seeing starting action each of the last three seasons for N.C. State. This past season Peak started 12 games at left tackle for the Wolfpack, earning honorable mention all-ACC honors for his play.

Originally from Valdosta, Ga., there has been heavy SEC rumors around Peak since it was announced he was entering the transfer portal over the weekend. His former N.C. State teammate, running back Hollywood Smothers, announced his intentions to transfer to Alabama on Monday, and Tuscaloosa could be a potential landing spot for Peak as well. With his Peach State ties, the Georgia Bulldogs project to be another possible target for Peak.

4. Andrew Sprague

Andrew Sprague (54) started every game at right tackle for Michigan this past season. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan received some big news on Monday when star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood announced he would be returning to play for new head coach Kyle Whittingham in 2026. However, the Wolverines are still seeing a number of their top players hit the transfer portal following the coaching change in Ann Arbor. One of their biggest portal defections is 6-foot-8, 315-pound offensive tackle Andrew Sprague.

A Top 100-ranked prospect in the class of 2024, Sprague was Michigan’s starter at right tackle during the Wolverines’ 9-4 campaign. Sprague entered the portal with a “do not contact” tag, but has already begun the process of finding his next school. Among the schools connected to Sprague since he hit the portal are Texas and Missouri, the latter being located close to his hometown of Kansas City.

5. Wilkin Formby

Wilkin Formby (75) has two years of eligibility left after starting 15 games over the last two seasons for Alabama. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For teams seeking offensive tackle help with multiple years of eligibility left, no player in the portal may be as valuable as Wilkin Formby. After redshirting his first season for Alabama, Formby has started 15 games along the Crimson Tide’s offensive line the past two seasons, including every game this past season at right tackle.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pound Formby was a Top 100 recruiting prospect coming out of high school in the class of 2023, so the talent was evident early on. Similar to Sprague, Formby has a “do not contact” tag attached to his portal entry, which usually means a player has a good idea where they expect to land. He officially entered the transfer portal on Sunday, but has not announced any visits yet.