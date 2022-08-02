College football recruiting: Ohio State loses 4-star to Alabama

Almost a year ago, Ty Lockwood was an Ohio State commit and poised to play his college football career for the Buckeyes. Now, he's heading to the SEC.

Lockwood announced he de-committed from Ohio State and confirmed his official pledge to the Alabama Crimson Tide instead.

"First of all, I'm grateful for Ohio State, the coaching staff and the Buckeye players and fans. I have a lot of respect for the program and the team," Lockwood said in his announcement.

"I've been all in with Buckeye Nation, so this decision and announcement is hard for me. After much discussion and prayer, my family and I have decided that it would be best to de-commit from Ohio State University.

"I take commitment and loyalty very seriously, but it's the right choice I need to make for my future and my family. With that being said, I'm flipping my commitment to the University of Alabama. I look forward to what the future brings and how I can develop as a player and person under coach Saban and coach Cox. Roll Tide!"

Alabama hired Joe Cox as its new tight ends coach in February, and not long afterwards, Cox was reaching out to Lockwood.

Lockwood rates as the No. 9 tight end in the country, according to the On3 Consensus Recruiting Rankings, and the No. 132 player nationally.

The player was happy with his pledge to Ohio State, but was considering Alabama more after attending games in the fall and as the summer progressed.

Lockwood's departure from Ohio State marks the second prominent de-commitment for the Buckeyes in recent days.

Consensus 4-star cornerback Dijon Johnson also announced he decided against attending Ohio State with Florida emerging as the favorite to sign him instead.

