College football transfer WR Dont'e Thornton picks Tennessee

Skip to main content

College football transfer WR Dont'e Thornton commits to Tennessee Vols

The former Oregon wide receiver entered the college football transfer portal and is taking a chance on the SEC hopefuls for 2023

Tennessee landed an important pledge out of the college football transfer portal as wide receiver Dont'e Thornton announced his commitment to the Volunteers for the 2023 season.

Thornton, who has multiple years of eligibility remaining, kept his redshirt in the 2021 season as a true freshman, but went on to appear in 11 games this past season with the Ducks.

He caught 17 passes for 366 yards and a touchdown in the 2022 season, and led Oregon with 21.5 yards per reception.

247Sports ranks Thornton as the No. 49 overall player in the college football transfer portal and the No. 10 ranked transfer wide receiver this year.

Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope was active in helping the Volunteers land Thornton, who also visited with Arkansas, Auburn, and Miami.

Thornton was originally considered a consensus four-star prospect coming out of Mount St. Joseph (Md.), emerging as a top 75 overall recruit in the 2021 class.

Tennessee posted the No. 1 total offense in college football over most of this past season, but is losing several of the playmakers that made it go, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

College football transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

tennessee vols football
News

College football transfer WR Dont'e Thornton picks Tennessee

By James Parks
TCU Horned Frogs college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

Georgia vs. TCU game score prediction by college football computer

By James Parks
Georgia was No. 1 in the Top 25 college football rankings after winning the national championship in 2021.
Picks

Georgia vs. TCU: Live updates, odds for College Football Playoff national title

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

When is the 2023 College Football Playoff national title game?

By James Parks
Georgia placed No. 1 in the top 25 college football rankings after winning the CFP National Championship.
Picks

Georgia vs. TCU game picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, lines

By James Parks
College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
Picks

Georgia vs. TCU: College Football Playoff national championship prediction, preview

By James Parks
College football team schedule, rankings
Picks

College Football Playoff: 3 ways Georgia can beat TCU and win it all

By James Parks
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston
Picks

College Football Playoff: 3 ways TCU can beat Georgia and win it all

By James Parks