Five-star Jordan Burch makes college football transfer portal decision

South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch has elected to enter the college football transfer portal and take his chance on another school, according to reports.

Burch is considered a premier player at his position, emerging as a five-star prospect coming out of high school before pledging to the Gamecocks.

Notably, Burch committed to the school when it was under the leadership of Will Muschamp, who is now the co-defensive coordinator at Georgia.

Burch compiled 60 tackles this past season for the Gamecocks, adding up 40 quarterback pressures, 3.5 sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss.

Burch was ranked as a consensus top 15 prospect nationally in the 2020 college football recruiting class coming out of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

