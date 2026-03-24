3 SEC Football Programs That Won't Make the CFP Anytime Soon

The SEC has, by volume, the most contenders for the College Football Playoff of any conference. With that said, not every program in the SEC has what it takes to make the "It Just Means More" slogan resonate.

These three programs are probably not going to be playing meaningful postseason games in the CFP anytime soon, having a lack of financial resources, the wrong head coach in charge, an athletics department focusing on other sports, or some combination of the three.

Arkansas Razorbacks

John Calipari is forcing Tyson Food Brands and the University of Arkansas' other donors to fund his basketball program after a second consecutive Sweet Sixteen run in March Madness. Perhaps the hiring of Ryan Silverfield was the sign that Hogs football was no longer the priority in Fayetteville.

Either way, Arkansas chose the slow build route with Silverfield, who may never be able to guide the Razorbacks to their first CFP appearance. While the floor might be higher after just 22 wins over the past four seasons, the ceiling almost certainly won't be high enough considering the SEC's increasing competitiveness.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State University's The Bulldog Initiative NIL collective has improved greatly in recent years, but State lacks any billionaire backer like the Ole Miss Rebels have, and doesn't have an enthusiastic enough alumni base to compete.

Jeff Lebby has been building things up in Starkville in recent years, and there have been some solid non-conference wins in recent years, most notably the Arizona State Sun Devils last September. There have also been brutal non-con losses, like the Toledo Rockets in 2024, and have not had a winning conference record since Dak Prescott had the Bulldogs in CFP contention...in 2014. The foundation just isn't there for the school with the lowest revenue in the SEC, and won't be built anytime soon.

South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks are spending money everywhere. Their historic women's basketball program under Dawn Staley runs an upwards of $15 million altogether, and the baseball program is about to spend money on Paul Mainieri's replacement.

Where does Shane Beamer's football program fit into all of this? Well, in 2026, it's riding on LaNorris Sellers and several recent top-25 classes. After that? The Cocks' 2027 recruiting class ranks outside the top 30, and their portal spending doesn't point to a school that's serious about winning in football. It's unclear if replacing Beamer would change that statement.