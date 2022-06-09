The transfer portal has forever changed the way college football programs create their rosters, especially at the game's most important position: quarterback.

Among the more than 3,000 players that have put their names into the portal this offseason, some include among the nation's best players at the position.

Quite a lot, in fact: almost two dozen Power 5 schools added a quarterback through the transfer portal this year who has a chance to start for their new teams.

Who is the cream of the crop at quarterback? Here are the 10 best signal callers to find a new home this college football season.

10. Quinn Ewers Where he was: Ohio State Where he is: Texas College Football HQ says: Once the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class, Ewers re-classified in order to join Ohio State in 2021. That was after he had originally committed to Texas the year before, but the new NIL changes inspired the quarterback to start his career a year early. But sitting in the No. 4 slot at OSU didn't suit Ewers, who transferred back to the Longhorns this offseason, and in the process infuses that program with a ton of optimism going into next season. The Southlake Carroll prospect scored 73 touchdowns as a high school player the last two seasons. Bijan Robinson comes back at RB1 and Xavier Worthy is the lead receiver, giving the Horns a solid 1-2-3 punch on offense. 9. Max Johnson Where he was: LSU Where he is: Texas A&M

College Football HQ says: LSU's starting quarterback left town as Brian Kelly comes on as head coach. Johnson played 12 games for the Tigers this season, throwing 27 TDs against just six INTs, passing for 2,814 yards and completed almost 61 percent of his throws, but LSU benched him in favor of Garrett Nussmeier for the Arkansas game. Texas A&M emerged as a destination when the quarterback's brother, 4-star tight end Jake Johnson, pledged to the Aggies during the college football early signing period. 8. Bo Nix Where he was: Auburn Where he is: Oregon College Football HQ says: The son of Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, Bo started 34 straight games for the Tigers, and he passed for over 2,500 yards with 16 TDs as the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019. But he struggled through inconsistent play and changes at head coach and offensive coordinator. Nix finishes his Auburn career as the school's third-leading all-time passer with 7,251 yards, scoring 57 total touchdowns, passing and rushing combined. Oregon hopes it can get more out of him in coach Dan Lanning's first season. 7. Jaxson Dart Where he was: USC Where he is: Ole Miss College Football HQ says: The former 5-star quarterback passed for 1,353 yards and nine TDs against five picks while completing 62% of his passes a year ago for the Trojans. That, in just six games after Kedon Slovis' injury when Dart stepped into the starting role. He then entered the transfer portal shortly after Caleb Williams did, leading to rumors Williams would replace Dart, who in turn took a flier on driving Lane Kiffin's offense this fall. Dart should see his completion numbers go up with first-year coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr., in a scheme more tailored to his skill set. 6. Casey Thompson Where he was: Texas Where he is: Nebraska College Football HQ says: In need of a jolt offensively in a must-win year, Scott Frost acquired a very promising piece under center in the former Texas starter, who a year ago led the Big 12 with 24 passing touchdowns to go with 2,113 yards and nine picks. Landing with the Cornhuskers, Thompson also gets the benefit of new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who last season helped coach Kenny Pickett to Heisman consideration and an ACC title. 5. Cameron Ward Where he was: Incarnate Word Where he is: Washington State College Football HQ says: On the numbers alone, Ward might end up the most exciting player to watch among the transfer quarterbacks. A year ago, he lit up FCS defenses with 4,648 passing yards to go with 47 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. If he can reproduce that success in FBS, he'll rank among the likes of Bryce Young and CJ Stroud in total production this season. Ward won the Jerry Rice Award two seasons ago as the best freshman in the FCS and now arrives in the Pac-12 along with his former coach, Eric Morris, coming over as the Cougars' new offensive play-caller for first-year head coach Jake Dickert. Wazzu has some work to do defensively, but shouldn't have much trouble moving the ball. 4. Spencer Rattler Where he was: Oklahoma Where he is: South Carolina

College Football HQ says: At the start of last season, Rattler was at or near the top of every Heisman watch list. At the start of this season, he's in another conference. OU's slow starts on offense led to a change at quarterback, as Lincoln Riley switched from Rattler to Caleb Williams and never looked back. That's despite Rattler going 5-0 to start for the Sooners. At season's end, with his job and his coach gone, Rattler made the move to the SEC East. While you can argue South Carolina has a ways to go competing next season, having Rattler at QB is a huge step in the right direction. Rattler is a 70 percent passer with almost 4,600 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career. 3. J.T. Daniels Where he was: USC, then Georgia Where he is: West Virginia

College Football HQ says: Undefeated as starter and a national champion at Georgia, Daniels still didn't get all that much playing time. Injuries, recovery, and Stetson Bennett's hometown hero story fixed that. But this is still a very promising player with a ton of unearthed potential looking to get in more playing time before turning pro. Daniels was a 72 percent passer in limited action this last fall and had 17 TDs in that time. And he steps into a situation loaded with possibility behind a battery of perimeter speed at receiver and a reunion with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. 2. Dillon Gabriel Where he was: UCF, then UCLA Where he is: Oklahoma College Football HQ says: A reunion with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is just what the doctor ordered for Gabriel, who is looking to get back on track after missing most of 2021 with injury. He briefly transferred to UCLA, but swapped out for OU and Lebby's quarterback-friendly offensive scheme. Gabriel has 78 all-purpose career TDs despite playing roughly two full seasons and should succeed quickly at his new school. Lebby and Gabriel engineered a top 10 offense together at UCF during the 2019 season. 1. Caleb Williams Where he was: Oklahoma Where he is: USC College Football HQ says: Another huge blow for Brent Venables as he takes the Oklahoma job, and a major coup for the Trojans. Williams burst onto the scene in 2021, stepping in for Spencer Rattler during OU's game against Texas. Williams completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,916 yards with 21 TDs and four interceptions last season. He finished No. 6 nationally in pass efficiency, one spot behind Bryce Young, despite starting just seven games. Now he's reunited with Lincoln Riley as the key piece in what should be a vastly improved USC offense.

