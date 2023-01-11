5-star college football transfer Jordan Burch heading to Pac-12

College football transfer defensive lineman Jordan Burch announced he committed to Oregon for the 2023 football season.

Burch was a former five-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2020 college football recruiting class before pledging to South Carolina.

The lineman was considered a top 15 overall player in the nation before entering the collegiate ranks out of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond.

His arrival at Oregon signals a kind of reunion with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, who recruited Burch when he was coming out of high school.

Burch helps give Oregon more skill on the defensive front seven, a unit that lost an important piece when DJ Johnson announced his intent to turn pro.

This past season, Burch compiled 60 stops and 3.5 sacks with the Gamecocks.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

