Heisman Trophy index: Week 2 results shake up the race early on
Another week, another Heisman Trophy index.
It was a wacky Week 2 slate that saw the likes of Sam Leavitt and LaNorris Sellers posting pedestrian performances. But several other top players throughout the country showed up and showed out.
So, here's the latest list, as we wrap up college football's first weekend here in September.
Honorable mentions:
Dante Moore (Oregon, QB)
Two weeks into Moore's era for the No. 4 Ducks has been smooth sailing. He's posted six touchdown passes against zero picks, a 77.3 percent completion rate, and notched two wins for Oregon.
Moore lifted the Ducks to a dominant 69-3 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. And we should expect more of the same over the next couple of weeks with Northwestern and Oregon State over the next two games.
He will then lead the Ducks into Happy Valley when they visit No. 2 Penn State on September 27. That could provide a true Heisman moment for Moore.
Luke Altmyer (Illinois, QB)
The quarterback for No. 9 Illinois has come out the gates hot. He's also posted six touchdowns against zero picks, with a 75 percent completion rate and two blowout wins for the Fighting Illini.
Altmyer dotted up an ACC opponent in Week 2, as Illinios handled Duke. His play should carry over to a matchup with Western Michigan next week, before being pitted in a ranked battle with No. 23 Indiana in the following week.
And if he and the Illini are able to secure the win there, all eyes will be on Altmyer as they eventually go on and play No. 1 Ohio State on October 11.
Joey Aguilar and Star Thomas (Tennessee, QB and RB)
The backfield duo of Aguilar and Thomas should fuel No. 15 Tennessee all season. And through two games, that's exactly what they've done.
Aguilar followed up a three-TD effort against Syracuse with 288 passing yards and two scores against East Tennessee State. His backfield mate in Thomas, followed his 99 scrimmage yards and one TD against the Orange with 69 rushing yards and three scores in the Volunteers' 72-17 win over the Buccaneers.
These two could ultimately cancel each other out in terms of Heisman race. But if they continue this play once they get into SEC play, they can give Tennessee a chance at making the College Football Playoff.
Julian Sayin (Ohio State, QB)
His performance on Saturday is definitely warranted of "Super Sayin" Dragonball Z reference. The sophomore QB was nearly flawless in No. 1 Ohio State's smackdown of Grambling. He went 18 for 19 with 306 passing yards and four touchdowns. His lone incompletion was his lone mistake, his first INT of the season.
Sayin benefits from having a wonderful receiving corps, led by Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. And already having notched a massive win in his first career start against Texas, he has the opportunity to really build a Heisman case from here.
Next up for the Buckeyes is Ohio, before opening up Big Ten play against Washington.
5) Jonah Coleman (Washington, RB)
Get familiar with this name. Because it looks like Coleman will be running wild all season long.
Coleman pushed his Huskies past UC Davis with an absolute gem of an effort. The former Arizona running back posted a five-touchdown game, in addition to 135 scrimmage yards (111 rushing, 24 receiving).
Through two games, he's logging 7.4 yards per carry. He's currently third in total rushing yards (288) and his seven rushing scores are tops in the nation.
He's got two big games next on the slate; first the Apple Cup against Washington State, followed by a visit from No. 1 Ohio State in Big Ten action.
4) Carson Beck (Miami, QB)
It was a fairly smooth effort for Beck in No. 5 Miami's handling of Bethune-Cookman. But he did more than enough to continue his campaign for the Heisman Trophy.
Beck had as many TDs as incompletions in the win. He went 22 for 24 with 267 passing yards to help the Hurricanes get to 2-0.
Considering South Florida's win over Florida, that sets up a more intriguing battle with the Bulls for next week. The Gators will be watching closely, as Beck and Miami host Florida the following week.
Beck should have all the opportunities from here on out to for the Heisman with pivotal battles on the slate.
3) John Mateer (Oklahoma, QB)
Mateer is looking like a magic man for No. 13 Oklahoma. He was able to get the Sooners past No. 23 Michigan and freshman phenom Bryce Underwood.
As much as the Washington State transfer did through the air (21 for 34, 270 yards, one TD, one INT), Mateer’s legs were the story. He racked up 74 yards and two score on the ground on a whopping 17 carries (19 total with two sacks).
Mateer will have plenty of big-time matchups from here on out to continue his case for the Heisman, especially playing in the SEC. Before No. 24 Auburn comes to town September 20, OU visits undefeated Temple this weekend.
2) Garrett Nussmeier (QB, LSU)
It was an OK showing for Nussmeier following the huge win over No. 8 Clemson in Week 1. The No. 3 Tigers did get the win, but their performance against in-state Louisiana Tech was less than ideal.
The Tigers only scored 10 points in the first half and had nine total penalties. Nussmeier was a part of the sloppiness, throwing his first INT of the year.
Nussmeier is still favored by several books to claim the Heisman. But he will need to play cleaner moving forward to solidify his case.
1) Tommy Castellanos (Florida State, QB)
Castellanos may be the most fun player to watch in college football. And if he keeps making plays for No. 10 Florida State, he could claim the Heisman Trophy.
The former Boston College QB was bombs away in the Seminoles trouncing East Texas A&M. He finished the day going eight for 11 with 237 passing yards and three TDs. That's an average of 29.6 yards per completion.
Castellanos should be able to make quick work of another unranked opponent with Kent State paying FSU a visit. What can almost be assured, though, is that if Castellanos is in the lineup, he can make eye-popping plays for the Seminoles.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.