Spencer Sanders makes decision on college football transfer portal

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has made his decision final and intends to enter the college football transfer portal.

The former four-year starter for the Cowboys will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school after the NCAA granted a pandemic waiver

"It' is with a very heavy heart that I am announcing my decision to enter the transfer portal today, and in the Spirit of the 'Cowboy Culture,' I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me," Sanders said in a statement.

"I appreciate all that Cowboys fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years."

A former four-star prospect following a decorated career at Denton Ryan High in Texas, Sanders went 31-12 as starter, including a 12-2 effort in the 2021 season when Oklahoma State finished literal inches away from winning the Big 12 Championship Game.

Sanders sustained a shoulder injury during his senior campaign and missed some time, after which his statistical production declined somewhat.

In all, the quarterback finished with 9.553 yards and ran for 1,956 while accounting for 85 all-purpose touchdowns, throwing 40 interceptions.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.