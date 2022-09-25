College football heroes and zeroes in Week 4: Rocky Top rising, Miami down bad

Let's take a look at the winners and losers from college football's full slate of games in Week 4.

D.J. Uiagalelei: The Clemson quarterback has been put under the microscope by analysts since last year's dismal 10-3 outing. But in four games so far, he's improved each time out and coming off a stellar 371-yard, 5 TD showing in a statement win at Wake. Building rapport with his deep threats is a vital step towards getting back to the ACC title and the College Football Playoff. As is a win over a division rival going into the NC State game next.

Kansas: Yes, Kansas. It's officially time to rank the Jayhawks, which are a perfect 4-0 after beating Duke 35-27 in front of a sellout crowd and behind a legitimately good offense. Jalon Daniels hit 19 of 23 passes for 324 yards and 4 TDs while rushing for a 5th and leading the team with 83 yards on the ground.

Tennessee: One of college football's best offenses looked the part in a statement win over Florida, its first in the series since 2016, the last time the Vols were 4-0, which they are now. Two statement drives and one clutch turnover late secured the win for UT, which is on a surer foundation now heading into the tough SEC slate.

Michigan: After playing a Charmin soft non-conference slate, the Wolverines made a statement in the Big Ten opener against Maryland's quick-strike offense, forcing 3 takeaways, while Blake Corum ran for 243 yards on the Terps in a close win.

TCU: Sonny Dykes' return went according to plan as the Frogs built a 28-7 lead behind an offense averaging almost 8 yards per play and Max Duggan's 3 TDs. TCU beat SMU for the first time since 2018 and enters Big 12 conference play at a perfect 3-0.

Mel Tucker: If you can call a guy who has $95 million in the bank a zero, we're doing it. Sparty is a mystery wrapped in a riddle right now after two poor showings at Washington and at home to Minnesota in a 34-7 drubbing. The absence of Kenneth Walker really shows as MSU ran for just 38 yards while the Gophers piled on 240 and Tanner Morgan peppered one of college football's worst secondary units for 268 yards and 3 scores.

Miami: The only time Hurricane fans, the few of them that were actually there, cheered in the game was when quarterback Tyler Van Dyke got benched. Once upon a time, he was ACC Rookie of the Year. Mario Cristobal is making $8 million to lose to Middle Tennessee State at home, but kudos to the Blue Raiders, who had plays of 89, 71, and 69 yards. Expect The U to get dumped from the AP college football rankings this week.

Texas: Now 2-2 on the year after an overtime loss at Texas Tech in which the Longhorns had the lead in regulation, a brilliant drive to tie it late, and the ball in extra time before a costly fumble. Expect the Longhorns to drop out of the top 25 this week.

Missouri: If you can't finish against this Auburn team, then that's on you. In a miserable outing that featured 12 straight punts, Missouri appeared in range to win it on a gimme field goal. That is, until its All-American kicker missed from very close range, forcing the overtime period, in which Missouri lost the game-losing fumble a half-yard away from the game-winning touchdown. And saving Auburn coach Bryan Harsin's job for another week at least.

Virginia: A year ago, the Cavaliers' offense was appointment viewing with Brennan Armstrong throwing all over the yard to a cadre of gifted deep threats. Now, Virginia is under 287 yards and fewer than 21 points in three straight games a month into Tony Elliott's rookie tenure at head coach.

Virginia Tech: Hokies are flat-out not good right now, not having defeated a non-conference Power 5 team at home since 2009, mustering just 10 points against West Virginia and already with a loss to Old Dominion on the year.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook