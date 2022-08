College football win totals for 2022 season

College football is about to kickoff around the country as the 2022 season approaches, which means it's time to make predictions for what's to come.

The season opens up on Saturday, August 27 when 11 games kick off, including a Big Ten matchup including Northwestern and Nebraska from Dublin, Ireland.

Bettors can start placing wagers on overs and unders for most teams, and to that end, DraftKings just announced its win totals for the coming season.

Georgia is the defending College Football Playoff national champion

Air Force — 8.5

Akron — 2.5

Alabama — 10.5

Appalachian State — 8.5

Arizona — 3

Arizona State — 6

Arkansas — 7.5

Arkansas State — 5

Army — 8

Auburn — 6.5

Ball State — 5.5

Baylor — 7.5

Boise State — 9

Boston College — 6.5

Bowling Green — 4

Buffalo — 5.5

BYU — 8.5

California — 5.5

Central Michigan — 7.5

Charlotte — 4.5

Cincinnati — 9

Clemson — 10.5

Coastal Carolina — 8

Colorado — 3

Colorado State — 5.5

Duke — 3

Eastern Michigan — 6.5

ECU — 6.5

FAU — 5.5

FIU — 3

Florida — 7

Fresno State — 8.5

Florida State — 6.5

Georgia — 10.5

Georgia Southern — 4.5

Georgia State — 7.5

Georgia Tech — 3.5

Hawaii — 4.5

Houston — 9

Illinois — 4.5

Indiana — 4

Iowa — 7.5

Iowa State — 6.5

James Madison — 6.5

Kansas — 2.5

Kansas State — 6.5

Kent State — 5

Kentucky — 8

Liberty — 6.5

Louisiana — 8.5

Louisiana Tech — 4.5

Louisville — 6.5

LSU — 7

Marshall — 7

Maryland — 6

Memphis — 7.5

Miami FL — 8.5

Miami OH — 6.5

Michigan — 9.5

Michigan State — 7.5

Middle Tennessee — 5.5

Minnesota — 7.5

Mississippi State — 6.5

Missouri — 5.5

Navy — 4.5

NC State — 8.5

Nebraska — 7.5

New Mexico — 2.5

New Mexico State — 3

Nevada — 5

North Carolina — 7.5

Northern Illinois — 6.5

North Texas — 6.5

Northwestern — 4

Notre Dame — 8.5

Ohio — 5.5

Ohio State — 10.5

Oklahoma — 9.5

Oklahoma State — 8.5

Old Dominion — 4.5

Ole Miss — 7.5

Oregon — 8.5

Oregon State — 6.5

Penn State — 8.5

Pittsburgh — 8.5

Purdue — 7.5

Rice — 3.5

Rutgers — 4.5

San Diego State — 7.5

San Jose State — 6.5

SMU — 7

South Alabama — 5.5

South Carolina — 6

Southern Miss — 5

Stanford — 4.5

Syracuse — 5

TCU — 6.5

Temple — 2.5

Tennessee — 7.5

Texas— 8.5

Texas A&M — 8.5

Texas Tech — 5.5

Texas State — 4.5

Toledo — 8

Troy — 6.5

Tulane — 6

Tulsa — 6

UAB — 8.5

UCF — 8.5

UCLA — 8.5

UConn — 2.5

UL Monroe — 2.5

UMass — 2.5

UNLV — 4.5

USC — 9.5

USF — 4.5

Utah — 9

Utah State — 7

UTEP — 5.5

UTSA — 8.5

Vanderbilt — 2.5

Virginia — 7.5

Virginia Tech — 6.5

Wake Forest — 8.5

Washington — 7.5

Washington State — 5.5

Western Kentucky — 8.5

Western Michigan — 6.5

West Virginia — 5.5

Wisconsin — 8.5

Wyoming — 5

