Florida State vs. Duquesne football preview, prediction

Week 0 of the 2022 college football season kicks off as Florida State welcomes FCS opponent Duquesne to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

Florida State enters Year 3 of the Mike Norvell experience, still waiting to see a winning season, but returning enough production to put the Seminoles in good position.

But this team is coming off its first-ever loss to an FCS squad, last season against Jacksonville State, and is hoping to avoid that outcome ever again.

Here's what you need to know about the season kickoff from Doak.

Florida State helps kick off the 2022 college football season

How to watch

When: Sat., Aug. 27

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN.com/watch

Florida State vs. Duquesne odds

Line: N/A

FPI pick: Florida State, 99.5%

Odds are hard to come by for the Seminoles' season opener, and most experts in the field don't predict any major upsets here.

ESPN's Football Power Index computer predictor also heavily favors Florida State and doesn't tend to be wrong when working with such margins.

Duquesne vs. Florida State: What to watch

1. Duquesne's returning production. The Dukes were a respectable 7-3 a year ago and beat Ohio, an FBS team. Now they bring back some valuable experience: Darrius Perrates returns at QB after passing for 1,620 yards with 17 TDs and seven picks. Billy Lucas is back following a 699 yard, 6 TD showing with two 100 yard rushing games. Duquesne's leading tackler returns, with linebacker Jahan Worth coming off a 56 tackle, 6.5 TFL performance.

2. Florida State's, too. The Seminoles aren't starting from scratch themselves, bringing back 80% of their receiving TDs, 75% of their passing TDs, 75.4% of receiving yards, 70% of their catches, and over half of rushing output. Defensively, FSU has 86% of its interceptions, 56% of TFLs, and 76% of its total tackling performance. Transfers will help, too, as the team added over 6,000 all-purpose yards, 2,763 receiving yards, 15 rec TDs, 18 sacks, 20 QB hurries, and 414 tackles of production from outside.

3. Noles' QB situation. Jordan Travis is a potential difference-maker at quarterback, coming off a promising 2021 outing, throwing 15 touchdowns and just six picks last fall, and notably didn't have a turnover in five outings. Florida State went 4-1 in that stretch. Backed up by what should be a strong rushing attack that returns over half its production and a veteran O-line, Travis is in position for a statement season.

Duquesne vs. Florida State: Fast Facts

+ Florida State is 11-1 (.917) all time in August

+ Duquesne has more overall wins (76) and conference victories (48) than any other Northeast Conference team since 2011

+ FSU is 30-11 (.732) when opening the season at home and is 54-21 (.720) in season openers all time

+ Duquesne has finished first or second in the Northeast Conference eight times since joining in 2008

+ Florida State won five of their last eight games a season ago

+ Duquesne is coming off its seventh straight winning season

+ Florida State opens the season with an active streak of 32 straight successful red zone possessions, the longest streak in college football

+ Duquesne averaged 346.0 offensive yards per game last season (160.0 rushing yards per game, 186.0 passing yards per game)

+ FSU has recorded an interception in eight straight games, the most in college football, and its longest since 2003-04 when it had 10

+ The Dukes offense converted in the red-zone 94.9 percent of the time for points

+ Florida State returns 86 players from last season's team, including 65.4% of its all purpose yards and 61% of its total offensive production

+ Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis ranked 5th in the ACC in completion marks last fall and owns the school's record for rushing yards by a QB

+ Duquesne had just two lost fumbles all of last season, in 10 games

+ Treshaun Ward leads FSU's ground game after averaging 6.36 yards per carry, the most among ACC running backs

+ Florida State returns the ACC's best red zone offense, scoring TDs on 31 of 35 attempts for a .738 mark.

What happens?

You like to think that a major program lining up against an FCS team would mean a nice, clean blowout, but don't overlook Duquesne.

It has serious coaching continuity, success in its field, and a lot of returning production all over the field, especially at quarterback, running back, and receiver.

Florida State should have the obvious talent edge, but hasn't always executed up to potential, and there's the added threat of looking ahead to the LSU game.

Still, the Seminoles own the speed and physicality edge at every position, and the run game to help control the tempo, especially on late third downs, to put it away without too much trouble.

College Football HQ prediction: Florida State 38, Duquesne 13

