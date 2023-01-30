New details in crash that killed Georgia football player, staffer

Georgia athletic department officials say the car involved in the crash that killed a football player and staff member was supposed to be used for recruiting purposes, not personal use.

UGA said that personal use of the vehicle was prohibited.

Georgia responds: "The car driven in the accident was one of several vehicles leased by our athletic department for use during recruiting activities only," the University of Georgia athletic association said in a statement.

"Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties.

"Personal use was strictly prohibited. Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized."

Two were killed in the accident: Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy, who was driving the car, died in the accident.

The wreck came hours after a parade celebrating Georgia winning the College Football Playoff national championship.

A police report said that the crash was caused by the car using excessive speed on a road with a listed 40 mph limit.

Other injuries: Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon and football staffer Victoria Bowles were also injured in the crash.

"We are continuing to cooperate fully with investigators," the athletic association said.

"Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in this tragic accident."

(AP)

