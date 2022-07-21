Georgia signs football coach Kirby Smart to landmark contract extension

Kirby Smart brought Georgia its first national championship since 1980, and now the school is rewarding the head coach with a landmark contract extension.

Under the new deal over the coming decade, Smart will see his annual base salary and other compensation rise to $10.25 million for the 2022 football season and steadily rise each year to $12.25 million for the 2031 season.

Full reporting estimates Smart's new contract at $112.5 million in total, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

"Coach Smart's impact on the University of Georgia extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach," Georgia athletic director J. Reid Parker said.

"He and his wife are Bulldogs through and through, and it is evident that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he means to us. I am excited for our football program's continued success under his direction. The future of Georgia Football remains bright with Coach Smart as its steadfast leader."

In six seasons, Smart has led the Georgia football program to four SEC East titles, six bowl game wins, an SEC Championship in 2017, two national championship appearances, and the 2021 College Football Playoff national title.

Smart is 66-15 with a .815 win percentage in that time.

"I am pleased that Coach Smart has made a long-term commitment to the University of Georgia," school president Jere W. Morehead said. "I look forward to seeing his continued success with the Georgia Bulldogs for many years to come."

"Mary Beth, my family & I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia. This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering," Smart said in a statement.

"I'm thankful to President Jere Morehead and for their continued support of Georgia Football. It's an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I'm certainly proud of what we've been able to accomplish, I'm confident the best is yet to come!"

