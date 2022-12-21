Elite edge rusher Damon Wilson picks Georgia over Ohio State

Georgia picked up a major addition to its 2023 class as the college football recruiting calendar moves to the Early Signing Period, with four-star edge rusher Damon Wilson choosing to commit to the Bulldogs.

Wilson selected defending national champion Georgia over finalist Ohio State, which he was strongly considering late in his recruiting process.

Keep up: College football recruiting tracker: 2023 National Signing Day updates

Regarded as one of the best pure pass rushers in the 2023 recruiting class, Wilson is rated as the No. 6 edge rusher in the country, according to the industry generated 247Sports Recruiting Composite.

Wilson is the third edge rusher to announce his commitment to Georgia, joining Samuel M'Pemba and Gabriel Harris, all top 100 prospects nationally and all from the state of Florida.

This past season, Wilson, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 230 pounds, recorded 89 total tackles this past season for Venice (Fla.) High School, adding nine sacks in his senior campaign.

Wilson also logged snaps on offense as a tight end.

Wilson "can not only win with his initial burst, but is also skilled at chopping, dipping, and ripping his way around the corner," according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins.

Ivins added that Wilson is "extremely coordinated in almost everything he does and is able to keep his balance as he gets up and underneath opposing offensive linemen. Makes his money in obvious passing situations as that's when he tends to deplete the batteries and bring all the juice."

Now he joins a Georgia front seven rotation that has been historically good the last two seasons and should keep the team in the mix for SEC championships in the future.

Georgia came into the early signing period as the consensus No. 2 team in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023, behind favorite Alabama.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook