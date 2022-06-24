College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated

We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind few days that saw a series of bombshell commitments.

Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he'll attend Texas.

Ohio State made serious headway, too, after signing three Top 100 wide receivers in a matter of days, including two 5-star commits in the span of 48 hours, a string of announcements that seriously boosted the profile of Buckeyes receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Where do things stand in the 2023 recruiting race right now?

USC is inching up the college football recruiting rankings

According to On3 Sports Consensus Team Rankings

10. Texas A&M. Another strong start for the Aggies, fresh off signing the highest-rated class ever in 2022, with a third-place ranking in the SEC, highlighted by a pair of 4-star cornerbacks from in-state: Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas.

9. Louisville. An up-and-comer in the ACC, the Cardinals turned heads when 4-star Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back in this cycle, committed. He's joined by some other blue-chip skill pieces, including 4-star receiver DeAndre Moore, Jr. and 4-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson.

8. Penn State. James Franklin continues to draw talent from the East Coast, including a pair of 4-star offensive linemen, Alex Birchmeier and Jven Williams, the No. 1 and No. 3 blockers in the nation, respectively, in addition to Alabama-based edge rusher Tommarion Parker, another Top 100 player, all good for a No. 2 ranking in the Big Ten.

7. Texas. Earning the pledge of No. 1 player Arch Manning is always good for a boost, and expect Steve Sarkisian to get some more skill commits off the announcement. He already has 4-star wideout Ryan Niblett out of Houston and 4-star DeSoto back Tre Wisner, in addition to a pair of important defensive pieces: 4-stars in backer S'Maje Burrell and safety Jamel Johnson.

6. Clemson. 11 of these 14 commits are 4-stars, including headliner quarterback Christopher Vizzina from Birmingham, the No. 5 passer in this cycle. After a slow start, Clemson really picked things up, inking nine plush recruits in about a week's time. No. 6 edge rusher Vic Burley, linebacker Jamal Anderson, OL Ian Reed, tight end Olsen Henry, receiver Noble Johnson, corner Avieon Terrell, and edge David Ojiegbe.

5. Alabama. 5-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley highlights the Crimson Tide's recruiting class, the No. 2 corner and third-ranked player from Alabama. Eli Holstein, the No. 4 player from Louisiana and the nation's eighth-ranked quarterback, also pledged to the Tide after flipping from Texas A&M.

4. USC. Lincoln Riley is making himself at home in California, with over half the Trojans' recruiting haul hailing from in-state, including 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, a highly-polished and accurate deep passer from Los Alamitos who comes in at No. 2 nationally at the position. And he'll have 5-star receiver Zachariah Branch coming in from Vegas high school factory Bishop Gorman.

3. Georgia. College football's defending national champion owns the pole position in the SEC at the end of June with a 67% blue-chip rating, per On3. 4-stars at corner in AJ Harris, at tight end in Pearce Spurlin, and tackle in Bo Hughley are all top 10 players at their positions.

2. Notre Dame. Not a bad start for 1st-year coach Marcus Freeman, whose haul boasts an 80% blue-chip rating, highlighted by 5-star edge Keon Keeley out of Tampa, in addition to four top-flight defensive prospects: safety Peyton Bowen, linebacker Drayk Bowen, and linemen Brenan Vernon and Boubacar Traore. Top 25 wideout Braylon James signed on, as did No. 11 tight end Cooper Flanagan from California.

1. Ohio State. A full 92% of OSU's pledge count as blue-chip, including two vital 5-star pickups at receiver in Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss in a span of about 48 hours, combined with four other WR/TE commits that rank in the top 60 nationally, including No. 9 receiver Noah Rogers. Ohio State still dominates the Buckeye State, but its recruiting efforts are more national than ever, with six Florida-based recruits signing on.

Rankings as of June 12: We're still early in the game, so expect a lot of change going forward

