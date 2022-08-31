Georgia vs. Oregon football preview, prediction

Your look at the Georgia vs. Oregon game on the Week 1 college football schedule

College Football Playoff national champion Georgia opens its title defense on Saturday against Pac-12 runner-up Oregon from Atlanta on Saturday.

The game will be a reunion of sorts for Dan Lanning, who as coordinator helped engineer Georgia's historic defense a year ago and who now serves as Oregon's head coach.

Here's what you need to know about the Week 1 matchup.

Georgia and Oregon open up the 2022 college football schedule

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: ESPN.com/watch

Georgia vs. Oregon odds

Line: Georgia -17

O/U: 53

Moneyline: UGA -900 ORE +600

FPI pick: Georgia 91.5%

Oregon vs. Georgia: What to watch

1. Oregon's offensive line. This is theoretically where the Ducks can win the game. They bring back all five starters, a group that together is one of the better in the nation, and arguably one of the five best Georgia will face this year. It needs to create a fortress around Bo Nix so he has enough time to find whatever holes there are in Georgia's secondary group, and as early as possible: even with how solid it is, Oregon's line will get worn down by the Bulldogs' relentless power up front over the course of the game.

2. Georgia's skill group. Oregon's might be the best linebacking corps Georgia goes against this season — save Alabama's in the SEC title game — and forms the core of a dominant front seven that looked great against Ohio State early last year. But the likes of Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, and Arik Gilbert could be its kryptonite. Few targets in the game are better at creating space and getting chunk yards after the catch. The "big play" factor leans heavily in Georgia's favor.

3. Dan Lanning's edge. He helped create the monster that is Georgia's defense, arguably the best ever, and that inside knowledge is crucial to his scheming how to attack it. And no matter what strategic changes Georgia will make, Lanning still knows this unit inside-out down to each player, and had the entire offseason to craft a gameplan against it. Whether he has the athletes to implement it is another question.

Georgia vs. Oregon: Fast Facts

+ Georgia ranked No. 1 nationally in total defense under Lanning from 2019-21, allowing 13.6 points per game

+ Oregon was 5th nationally with 17 INTs a year ago and was 6-0 in games where it won the turnover battle

+ Georgia didn't allow an offensive TD in six games, leading FBS schools

+ Oregon was 4th in third down offense with a 51.1% conversion rate, and was one of 5 teams that went over 50%

+ Georgia had nine TD passes that went at least 38 yards last season

+ Oregon was 7th in FBS going three-and-out on 13.38% of drives

+ Georgia averaged 38.6 points per game and outscored opponents 579-153

+ Oregon limited negative plays in 2021, losing yards on 6.8% of snaps, the 7th lowest rate in FBS

+ Georgia's opponents entered the red zone just 32 times and failed to score on 12 of those possessions

+ Bo Nix has 7,250 career passing yards, 15th among FBS quarterbacks

+ Georgia's defense allowed only 13 total TDs a year ago while itself scoring 4 times

What happens?

Much like last season, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett doesn't have to go crazy making highlight plays: his receivers and the Bulldogs' defense will handle that.

Even with those major losses — an NFL record 15 draft picks are gone — Georgia still returns a foundational core of talent that is pro ready today, especially up front with studs like Jalen Carter anchoring the line and Nolan Smith behind it.

Bowers, Washington, and Gilbert will more than test Oregon's strong front seven defensive alignment. And the Ducks' D will in turn test Georgia's receivers with an array of different coverages.

Oregon's linebacker corps is legitimately great — led by Noah Sewell, one of the best freshman players at any position last fall — and should be one of the best that Georgia lines up against this season.

But the Bulldogs have the certain edge at the skill positions and pound for pound is still a grade better than what Oregon has on the lines or coming off the perimeter.

College Football HQ prediction: Georgia 37, Oregon 23

According to AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook