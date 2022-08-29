College football Week 1 picks: LSU vs. Florida State predictions

Skip to main content

LSU vs. Florida State odds, spread, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 1 predictions

College Football Power Index picks, predictions for LSU vs. Florida State
Week 1 of the college football schedule gives us an intriguing non-conference matchup featuring LSU and Florida State.

For LSU, a chance to make a good first impression under new head coach Brian Kelly, and for Florida State a shot at beating an SEC team on the road.

FSU comes in at 1-0 after an impressive showing against Duquesne in Week 0 behind a strong rushing performance.

What do the experts think of the matchup between the Tigers and the Seminoles? Let's see how the ESPN computer predicted the game.

LSU vs. Florida State football prediction

LSU and Florida State open the Week 1 college football schedule

Football Power Index gives LSU a surprisingly large margin of victory, with a 72.5 percent chance at victory in the Week 1 opener.

By contrast, the computer gives Florida State a 27.5 percent shot to win.

The money is also going with LSU, which comes in as a narrow 3 point favorite over the Noles at Caesars Sportsbook.

FPI is very high on LSU, ranking it at No. 10 in its national college football rankings, third in the SEC, and predicts the Tigers will win 7.7 games.

Florida State came in at No. 32 overall and sixth in the ACC with the computer projecting the Seminoles will win 6.7 games this season.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

