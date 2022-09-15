Xavier Restrepo injury: Top Miami WR to miss Texas A&M game

Miami loses its top WR ahead of the Texas A&M game; Restrepo leads the Hurricanes with 172 receiving yards

No. 13 Miami will not have top wide receiver Xavier Restrepo on the field when it travels to No. 24 Texas A&M on the road this Saturday.

Restrepo is out indefinitely with a foot injury and will not play against the Aggies, and is ruled out indefinitely, the Miami Herald reports.

The exact nature of the injury was not disclosed by the school.

No timetable was offered for when Restrepo will return, although reports indicate he will be able to come back at some point in the season.

Restrepo, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound sophomore wide receiver from Deerfield Beach in Florida, leads the Hurricanes with 172 receiving yards and has scored one touchdown for Miami through two games.

The receiver also ranks No. 4 in the ACC with 86 receiving yards per game and is one of six league pass catchers who averages over 80 ypg.

Where Miami goes from here

Restrepo's absence will cut into the Hurricanes' receiving production as it goes against an elite Texas A&M secondary on the road, as he was the only receiver on the team who had over 76 yards on the year.

Miami receivers have scored just 3 TDs on the season and average a shade over 13 yards per reception.

Michael Redding is the 2nd most productive on the roster, catching 5 passes for 76 yards and a TD. Key'Shawn Smith has the Canes' other TD catch.

Brashard Smith, a sophomore from Miami Palmetto, places third on the roster with 6 total receptions, adding 65 yards.

