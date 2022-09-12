Texas A&M vs. Miami odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

Skip to main content

Miami vs. Texas A&M odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Texas A&M is coming off an ugly loss at home as it welcomes ACC upstart Miami to Kyle Field in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

A&M took one on the chin at Kyle Field in a loss to unranked Appalachian State, while the Hurricanes are a shaky 2-0 after a shaky effort against Southern Miss last weekend.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas A&M vs. Miami football picks, predictions

Football Power Index is predicting a second loss for the Aggies, as Miami has the slight 53.6 percent chance to defeat Texas A&M on the road.

A&M has the 46.4 percent shot of beating the Hurricanes on home turf.

But the oddsmakers are sticking with the home team, as Texas A&M comes in the 5.5 point favorites, according to the opening line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 48.5 points.

Texas A&M checks in at No. 29 on the FPI's updated 131 college football rankings, an 8 point drop, as the computer predicts doom for this team: just 5.7 wins on the season and a 0.8 percent chance to win the SEC West.

AP top 25 voters dropped the Aggies 18 spots to No. 24 in the new poll.

Miami dropped 8 points on the index after last weekend's game and is projected to win 10.9 games on the season.

The computer estimates the Canes to be 13.8 points better on average than the teams on their schedule, and boast a credible 23.7 percent chance to win the ACC, behind favorite Clemson (56.2%).

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

