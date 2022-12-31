Controversy as Michigan has TD taken away, then fumbles (Video)

After going down by two touchdowns against TCU, it appeared Michigan finally had the aggressive play to get on the board and make it a game again.

After intercepting Max Duggan, the Wolverines turned to quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who launched a bomb for wide receiver Roman Wilson.

Wilson came down with the ball in what certainly appeared at first glance to be in the end zone, and initially that's what everybody else thought, too.

Then the officials intervened, saying that Wilson didn't have control of the football prior to crossing the goal line, and gave Michigan a 1st and Goal at the one-half yard line.

But did Michigan actually score a touchdown?

Many observers claimed that Michigan should have been awarded the touchdown as Wilson at least appeared to have full possession when over the goal line.

But the Wolverines were denied the touchdown and instead appeared to be poised to punch it in from close range.

McCarthy handed off to Kalel Mullings, who then fumbled the ball into the hands of TCU's Bud Clark.

From there, the Horned Frogs responded with an 83 yard drive the other way over 10 plays and four minutes, with Max Duggan connecting with Taye Barber for the touchdown and the 21-3 lead.

No touchdown and no points for Michigan after a disastrous sequence that many Wolverine fans will be blaming directly on the officials.

