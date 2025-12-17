Michigan hasn’t ‘given up’ on $87 million head coach as Sherrone Moore replacement

The Michigan Wolverines have identified their primary target to replace former head coach Sherrone Moore. Athletic director Warde Manuel is reportedly taking aggressive steps to stabilize the program following a turbulent stretch.

The university has identified a high-profile Southeastern Conference leader who is preparing for a major postseason matchup to take over the reins in Ann Arbor.

Reports indicate that Michigan officials are willing to wait out the week to land this coveted candidate. The targeted coach commands a massive salary and has led his current team to the College Football Playoff.

Despite the coach's public comments about his commitment to his current school, insiders suggest the pursuit is far from over, and the situation remains fluid.

The timeline is critical as the transfer portal window opens soon. National analysts warn that coaching searches often take unexpected turns regardless of public statements made at podiums. Michigan appears ready to exercise patience in hopes of securing a splash hire that would immediately reshape the landscape of college football.

Kalen DeBoer Remains Top Target For Michigan Wolverines

On Wednesday's episode of McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, On3 reporter Chris Low reported that the Wolverines have not ceased efforts to hire Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer. Low emphasized that Ann Arbor officials view DeBoer as their premier option despite his recent comments.

"I don't think [Michigan has] given up. I think he remains their top guy," Low said. "I think Michigan is prepared to sort of sit there for the rest of this week, see what happens."

DeBoer, who signed an eight-year, $87 million contract when arriving in Tuscaloosa in March 2024, recently addressed the rumors by stating he had no plans to talk with other teams. However, ESPN reporter Heather Dinich noted on Get Up that public denials are common in these scenarios. She cited Lincoln Riley’s move to the USC Trojans shortly after dismissing rumors about the LSU Tigers job as a prime example of why fans should stay tuned.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer remains the Michigan Wolverines' top choice to replace Sherrone Moore. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I will put an end to the speculation when the coaching search ends," Dinich said. "It ain’t over ’til it’s over."

Paul Finebaum added that DeBoer’s recent comments were unconvincing. He described the coach's denial as a "word salad" that failed to definitively shut down the conversation. Finebaum suggested Alabama officials are working on a new contract and are potentially waiting until after the team's upcoming playoff game to finalize it.

"I think at the end of the day, Kalen is going to stay at Alabama," Low admitted. "I know he's been pretty strong, as strong as he has been the other day when he said yes twice when pressed on whether he would be the head coach at Alabama next year."

Washington's Jedd Fisch, Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz are a few of the other names connected to Michigan's coach search.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoff on Friday night.

