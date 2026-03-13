5 Major College Football Programs That Could Disappoint in 2026

Not every College Football fanbase could be satisfied with the results of a given season. In fact, most are ready to storm the gates at their respective schools, demanding more from the athletic department every December.

This coming season, these five Power 4 programs are about to show why continuity, though in their cases, a lack thereof, is critical in this sport if you're not throwing money at everyone possible in the transfer portal.

Florida State

Those following closely in Tallahassee aren't expecting great things from the Florida State Seminoles in 2026. Since the team was iced out of the 2023/2024 College Football Playoff field, FSU has failed to make a bowl game. Unfortunately, some may remember their Week 1 upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide from last season and expect this team to do it again this September, then follow that up with a respectable season.

With Gus Malzahn retiring mere weeks after the transfer portal closed, the writing is on the wall for the offense to falter under Mike Norvell's play-calling. Tony White's defense lost key contributors across the board and probably didn't adequately replace them. With the way the Noles' schedule shakes out, Norvell could be gone by October.

Alabama

Sure, Alabama may get its lick back against Florida State, but can the Crimson Tide faithful genuinely expect the team to win every game against the Georgia Bulldogs, the Tennessee Volunteers on Rocky Top, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the LSU Tigers in Death Valley?

Unless Alabama can do that, Kalen DeBoer will probably end up in one of the hottest seats in the country. God forbid the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa was the third or fourth loss of the season, DeBoer may not make it to 2027 in Crimson.

Ole Miss

Pete Golding did a bang-up job replenishing the roster in the transfer portal after Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers heavily poached the Ole Miss Rebels. Unfortunately, losing key pieces like Charlie Weis Jr. and the rest of the offensive coaching staff will put the team behind the 8-ball.

That there are still questions about whether Trinidad Chambliss is returning, and that Deuce Knight seemingly took it the wrong way and may have questions about his future in Oxford, means the Rebels are probably too volatile to repeat their run to the CFP's semifinals in 2025/2026.

Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines raised their floor by replacing Sherrone Moore with Kyle Whittingham. Unfortunately, a new culture doesn't benefit quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is probably only remaining in his home state because of the exorbitant contract the school's donor base cobbled together to give him.

That issue alone could be enough to cost this team three games, which would be another disappointing result for a fanbase that's itching to win another title after the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers won the last two.

Clemson

The bell may soon toll for Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, who continues to complain about how other teams are using the transfer portal and losing the talent arms race year after year.

Swinney's resistance to the portal would've gotten him fired had he not won two titles in the mid-2010s. If Clemson lays another egg -- they were the No. 4-ranked team in the preseason and finished with a 7-6 record following a Pinstripes Bowl loss --, Swinney may "retire" from coaching for a year or two and return to the sport elsewhere.

The Tigers added one offensive piece and dedicated resources to a defense headed by the guy who preceded Curt Cignetti with the Indiana Hoosiers. Their 2024/2025 CFP appearance feels like a century ago at this point. It's an uninspiring product in Clemson, South Carolina, and it may be out this coming winter if the long-awaited portal investment doesn't pay off.