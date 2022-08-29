College football Week 1 picks: Michigan vs. Colorado State predictions

Defending Big Ten champion Michigan opens the 2022 college football season at home in the Big House against Colorado State on Saturday.

And our first look at the Wolverines' new look pass rush combined with what should be a dynamic offensive group led by quarterback Cade McNamara.

What do the experts think of the matchup between the Wolverines and the Rams? Let's see how the ESPN computer predicted the game.

Michigan opens the 2022 college football schedule against Colorado State

Football Power Index predictably gives Michigan the edge in the matchup, with a huge 97.6 percent chance to win the Week 1 opener.

By contrast, CSU has just a 2.4 percent shot to upset the Wolverines.

The books are also siding heavily with Michigan, which is a 30.5 point favorite to win the game, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Michigan placed No. 6 overall in the FPI college football rankings, good for second in the Big Ten with 16.2 percent odds to make the playoff again.

The computer predicts UM will win 9.5 games this season.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook