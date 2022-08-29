College football Week 1 picks: Michigan vs. Colorado State predictions

Skip to main content

Michigan vs. Colorado State odds, spread, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 1 predictions

College Football Power Index picks, prediction for Michigan vs. Colorado State
Defending Big Ten champion Michigan opens the 2022 college football season at home in the Big House against Colorado State on Saturday.

And our first look at the Wolverines' new look pass rush combined with what should be a dynamic offensive group led by quarterback Cade McNamara.

What do the experts think of the matchup between the Wolverines and the Rams? Let's see how the ESPN computer predicted the game.

Michigan vs. Colorado State football prediction

Michigan came in at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, making its first appearance in the semifinal.

Michigan opens the 2022 college football schedule against Colorado State

Football Power Index predictably gives Michigan the edge in the matchup, with a huge 97.6 percent chance to win the Week 1 opener.

By contrast, CSU has just a 2.4 percent shot to upset the Wolverines.

The books are also siding heavily with Michigan, which is a 30.5 point favorite to win the game, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Michigan placed No. 6 overall in the FPI college football rankings, good for second in the Big Ten with 16.2 percent odds to make the playoff again.

The computer predicts UM will win 9.5 games this season.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

