Michigan football assistant on leave amid police investigation

Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was placed on leave amid an investigation by university police.

That comes as UM police look into a "report of computer access crimes."

What happened: The incident allegedly took place from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 at Schembechler Hall, the Michigan football facility, though authorities have not released any other information about the case.

Reports of fraudulent activity: The university's Daily Crime & Fire Log referenced "fraudulent activities involving someone accessing university email accounts without authorization," but Weiss was not personally mention in that Jan. 5 report.

Weiss has not been involved with either football team or recruiting activities since the suspension and he has not been allowed in team facilities.

He was present and coaching Michigan in the College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl against TCU on Dec. 31.

What he said: "I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and I am fully cooperating with investigators," Weiss said in a statement to ESPN.

He added, "I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

Weiss at Michigan: Weiss was promoted to the co-offensive coordinator position along with offensive line coach Sherrone Moore this past offseason after the departure of Josh Gattis to Miami.

Weiss was previously quarterbacks coach under Jim Harbaugh in the 2021 football season.

