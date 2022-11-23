Michigan State tunnel fight: Spartans players charged for brawl

The single tunnel at Michigan Stadium has been an issue a few times over the years, but never more so after the Wolverines' win over Michigan State. A fight broke out in the tunnel when several MSU players attacked their opponents.

An investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department followed, and now charges have been submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.

"At the conclusion of that investigation, UMDPSS submitted to the Prosecutor's Office a request for criminal charges against several individuals - all student-athletes on the Michigan State football team," the statement said.

"After reviewing the evidence and the law, the Prosecutor's Office has authorized the following charges against the following individuals."

Those individuals are Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright, Zion Young, and Jacob Windom, all of whom are being charged with one count of aggravated assault. All are considered a misdemeanor.

Khary Crump was the sole player charged with felonious assault, receiving a felony charge for the incident in the tunnel.

Video of the incident in the tunnel went viral shortly after Michigan's victory over the Spartans, with police emerging on the scene along with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who spoke with officers about the fight.

The video appeared to show Crump striking Michigan defensive back Gemon Green with his helmet.

Michigan placed Green in concussion protocol, according to his father, who also said that the family plans to pursue charges against those allegedly involved in the altercation.

Green suffered a concussion that kept him from one game before returning for the Wolverines' recent victory over Nebraska.

Michigan president Santa J. Ono was appreciative of the authorities' deliberation.

"At the University of Michigan, we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office to this unfortunate incident," Ono said in a statement.

"We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter."

Michigan State initially suspended the players involved, in addition to Malcolm Jones, but Jones was not charged with a crime.

