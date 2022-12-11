Mississippi State coach Mike Leach taken to hospital in ambulance

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was transported from his home to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in an ambulance after a "personal health issue" at his home, the school announced.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will serve as the Bulldogs' interim head coach until Leach is healthy enough to return to the job.

"That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family," the school said in a statement.

The hospital in Jackson is about 125 miles away from Leach's home in Starkville.

Late in the football season, Leach said he was dealing with an unspecified health issue that appeared to cause a persistent cough.

Mississippi State finished the 2022 college football regular season with an 8-4 overall record and capped it off with a win over rival Ole Miss on Thanksgiving.

From there, the Bulldogs earned a berth in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois, currently set for Jan. 2 in Tampa.

Leach is 19-17 in three seasons as Mississippi State head coach and has taken the program to three straight bowl game appearances.

The coach was hired by the school following his tenure at Washington State, where Leach went 55-47 from 2012 to 2019, and prior to that was 84-43 when head coach at Texas Tech from 2000 to 2009.

Known for his Air Raid offense, Leach is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach.

Mississippi State said it will provide further updates on Leach's health when they become available.

