Nation’s No. 3 quarterback schedules visits to Auburn, Mississippi State

Nation’s No. 3 quarterback Andre Adams schedules visits to Auburn, Mississippi State

Antioch High School standout Andre Adams has locked in two significant visits for January. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect will travel to Mississippi State this weekend before heading to Auburn on Jan. 31, according to reporting from Rivals analyst Steve Wiltfong. These trips mark a significant step in the recruitment of the Rivals300 No. 61 overall player as he explores his options in the SEC.

Mississippi State has positioned itself well following a successful game-day visit in September. Adams left Starkville impressed by the atmosphere and the coaching philosophy. He noted the staff’s willingness to trust inexperienced players in meaningful moments. Adams said he sees that they aren't afraid to play young quarterbacks and believes he fits well into the offense they run.

Antioch Bears quarterback Andre Adams (10) is coming off a standout junior season where he passed for 3,418 yards and 35 touchdowns. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn has also surged in its recruitment since the arrival of head coach Alex Golesh. The Tigers’ new leader has a longstanding relationship with Adams dating back to his tenure at USF. Adams mentioned that the staff stayed in contact with him consistently, even before the move to The Plains.

He pointed to the development of Byrum Brown at USF as evidence of what Golesh can do with a dual-threat skill set. Adams feels the program is ready to make noise in the SEC under the new regime.

Adams is coming off a dominant junior season at Antioch, where he showcased elite decision-making and athleticism. He threw for 3,418 yards and 35 touchdowns while surrendering just a single interception.

He also proved to be a lethal weapon with his legs by rushing for 855 yards and 13 additional scores. Other programs remaining high on his list include NC State, Cincinnati and Colorado.

