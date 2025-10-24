College Football HQ

Josh Pate puts college football powerhouse on upset alert in Week 9

In Week 9, Josh Pate puts No. 22 Texas on upset alert against Mississippi State

Matt De Lima

College football analyst Josh Pate put the Texas Longhorns on upset alert ahead of their Week 9 road matchup against Mississippi State.
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns enter Week 9 with more questions than answers on offense, and that uncertainty has caught the attention of college football analyst Josh Pate. On his College Football Show Thursday night, Pate warned that Texas could be walking into danger at Mississippi State, assigning the Longhorns an 8.5 rating on his “concern meter.”

Texas may be 5-2 and ranked No. 22, but recent performances have done little to inspire confidence. The Longhorns managed just 179 yards in a 16-13 overtime win at Kentucky, their lowest total since 2015. The lack of rhythm through the air and an inconsistent run game have kept the offense stuck in neutral.

Now, they face a Mississippi State team that’s hungry for a breakthrough under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs are 4-3 and have been competitive in most games, including a near-upset of Tennessee and a two-point loss at Florida.

Josh Pate Highlights Texas’ Offensive Woes Ahead of Mississippi State

Pate expressed strong concern about Texas’ inability to move the football and questioned whether the team could continue to rely solely on its defense. “Texas cannot score, and they are on the road against Mississippi State,” he said. He noted that the Longhorns’ issues aren’t temporary. “I think Texas has found themselves offensively. They just don’t like what they found. There’s not a whole lot there.”

Pate pointed to the second consecutive road game as another challenge for the Longhorns. “This is back-to-back road weeks in the SEC. We counted five teams doing it, and Texas is one of them,” he said. He added that Mississippi State “has been close” and is desperate for a win to build momentum in recruiting and the transfer portal.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
/ Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Statistically, Texas remains elite on defense, allowing only 11.3 points per game, third in the FBS. However, the Longhorns rank just 81st in total offense and 90th on third downs, converting at 38.1%. Mississippi State’s defense, meanwhile, allows 351.3 yards per game and has been particularly effective against the pass, ranking 30th nationally.

Pate’s skepticism centers on whether Texas can survive another low-scoring battle. “Can you really just ride a defense all year long?” he asked. “Is there that one week where it just has a hiccup?”

Texas will try to prove him wrong Saturday when it faces Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Published
