Nebraska football shirt goes viral at Monday Night Raw

The most recent Monday Night Raw took place in Lincoln, Nebraska, home of the state's main university and its beloved Cornhuskers football team.

So it was no surprise that the crowd was full of Nebraska football fans, one of whom went viral after being spotted on the broadcast because of his shirt.

"Corn, Cows, and Fullbacks," the shirt reads.

The shirt's not wrong, and while the list may seem a little too reductive, the state of Nebraska does indeed produce more than its fair share of corn, cows, and fullbacks.

Some names pop to mind looking over Nebraska football history, including Joel Makovicka, who starred on Tom Osborne's teams of the 90s, rushing for over 1,000 yards in his career.

Frank Solich became the first fullback to carry for over 200 yards in a single game back in the early 1960s. George Sauer helped define the position for the Huskers in the 1930s, while Tom Rathman finished his legendary career with over seven yards per carry, and Cory Schlesinger made a name for himself with two famous TD runs against Miami on a national title team.

Could this be the year for the Huskers?

But the Cornhuskers program has suffered much the same fate as the fullback position, pushed into virtual obscurity and reduced to a relic of the sport's past.

Nebraska hasn't won 10 games in a season in a decade and hasn't surpassed five wins during the tenure of head coach Scott Frost.

The Huskers are coming off a 3-9 campaign last season in which the team lost every game by single digits, but Frost was able to keep his job on a re-structured deal.

He used the 2022 offseason to make some major changes on staff and on his roster, including the addition of former Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

Nebraska signed Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson, who led the Big 12 in TD passes a year ago, and lured star TCU defensive lineman Ochaun Mathis, as well.

Frost and the Cornhuskers will look to get back on track starting Aug. 27 against Big Ten rival Northwestern in Dublin.

