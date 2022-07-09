Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season.

Week 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Georgia Southern

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Oklahoma

Week 4, Sept. 24 Idle

Week 5, Oct. 1 vs. Indiana

Week 6, Oct. 8 at Rutgers

Week 7, Oct. 15 at Purdue

Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle

Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Illinois

Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Minnesota

Week 11, Nov. 12 at Michigan

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Wisconsin

Week 13, Nov. 25 at Iowa

Northwestern Wildcats

2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

All time series: Nebraska leads, 9-6

Last meeting: Nebraska won, 56-7 (2021)

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

2021 record: 5-6 (3-5 Missouri Valley)

All time series: Nebraska leads, 1-0

Last meeting: Nebraska won, 33-0 (1961)

Georgia Southern Eagles

2021 record: 3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt)

All time series: Never played

Oklahoma Sooners

2021 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big 12)

All time series: Oklahoma leads, 46-38-3

Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 23-16 (2021)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2021 record: 5-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

All time series: Nebraska leads, 5-0

Last meeting: Nebraska won, 28-21 (2021)

Indiana Hoosiers

2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)

All time series: Indiana leads, 10-8-3

Last meeting: Indiana won, 38-31 (2019)

Michigan Wolverines

2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

All time series: Michigan leads, 6-4-1

Last meeting: Michigan won, 32-29 (2021)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

All time series: Minnesota leads, 35-25-2

Last meeting: Minnesota won, 30-23 (2021)

Wisconsin Badgers

2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

All time series: Wisconsin leads, 11-4

Last meeting: Wisconsin won, 35-28 (2021)

Purdue Boilermakers

2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

All time series: Tied, 5-5

Last meeting: Purdue won, 28-23 (2021)

Illinois Fighting Illini

2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

All time series: Nebraska leads, 13-5-1

Last meeting: Illinois won, 30-22 (2021)

Iowa Hawkeyes

2021 record: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)

All time series: Nebraska leads, 29-20-3

Last meeting: Iowa won, 28-21 (2021)

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

