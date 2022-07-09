Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season.
Nebraska football 2022 schedule
Week 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern
Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota
Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Georgia Southern
Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Oklahoma
Week 4, Sept. 24 Idle
Week 5, Oct. 1 vs. Indiana
Week 6, Oct. 8 at Rutgers
Week 7, Oct. 15 at Purdue
Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle
Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Illinois
Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Minnesota
Week 11, Nov. 12 at Michigan
Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Wisconsin
Week 13, Nov. 25 at Iowa
Nebraska football schedule overview
Northwestern Wildcats
2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska leads, 9-6
Last meeting: Nebraska won, 56-7 (2021)
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
2021 record: 5-6 (3-5 Missouri Valley)
All time series: Nebraska leads, 1-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won, 33-0 (1961)
Georgia Southern Eagles
2021 record: 3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt)
All time series: Never played
Oklahoma Sooners
2021 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 46-38-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 23-16 (2021)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2021 record: 5-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska leads, 5-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won, 28-21 (2021)
Indiana Hoosiers
2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)
All time series: Indiana leads, 10-8-3
Last meeting: Indiana won, 38-31 (2019)
Michigan Wolverines
2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 6-4-1
Last meeting: Michigan won, 32-29 (2021)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
All time series: Minnesota leads, 35-25-2
Last meeting: Minnesota won, 30-23 (2021)
Wisconsin Badgers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
All time series: Wisconsin leads, 11-4
Last meeting: Wisconsin won, 35-28 (2021)
Purdue Boilermakers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
All time series: Tied, 5-5
Last meeting: Purdue won, 28-23 (2021)
Illinois Fighting Illini
2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska leads, 13-5-1
Last meeting: Illinois won, 30-22 (2021)
Iowa Hawkeyes
2021 record: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska leads, 29-20-3
Last meeting: Iowa won, 28-21 (2021)
Nebraska football 2021 scores
Week 0, Aug. 28
Nebraska at Illinois
Final score: Illinois 30, Nebraska 22
Week 1, Sept. 4
Fordham at Nebraska
Final score: Nebraska 52, Fordham 7
Week 2, Sept. 11
Buffalo at Nebraska
Final score: Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3
Week 3, Sept. 18
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16
Week 4, Sept. 25
Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State
Final score: Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20
Week 5, Oct. 2
Northwestern at Nebraska
Final score: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7
Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska
Final score: Michigan 32, Nebraska 29
Week 7, Oct. 16
Nebraska at Minnesota
Final score: Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23
Week 8, Oct. 23
Idle
Week 9, Oct. 30
Purdue at Nebraska
Final score: Purdue 28, Nebraska 23
Week 10, Nov. 6
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska
Final score: Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17
Week 11, Nov. 13
Idle
Week 12, Nov. 20
Nebraska at No. 15 Wisconsin
Final score: Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28
Week 13, Nov. 26
No. 16 Iowa at Nebraska
Final score: Iowa 28, Nebraska 21
College Football Playoff
Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship
Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.
Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.
2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.