Notre Dame loses QB Tyler Buchner for season with shoulder injury

Notre Dame loses Tyler Buchner for the rest of the football season

Notre Dame is 0-2 and looking at starting a new quarterback three weeks into the college football season.

Tyler Buchner will likely miss the rest of the year after sustaining an injury to his shoulder in the Irish's loss to Marshall on Saturday.

"He ended up getting I think a Grade 5 out of 6 AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder," head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday.

Drew Pyne will assume the starting quarterback role for the Fighting Irish the rest of the season.

Buchner left the game after taking a hard hit and wasn't able to return, allowing Pyne to take his place for the rest of the game.

Most players are able to play though the injury if it's a low-grade sprain, but quarterbacks are the exception to that rule because of the importance of the shoulder muscles and bones in throwing the football.

Depending on how severe the injury is, most players can recover in 1 to 6 weeks provided there is no fracture or severe sprain.

A fracture or severe sprain requires an average of 6 to 8 weeks recovery time, which appears to be the future for Tyler Buchner.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook