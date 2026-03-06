Five Possible College Football Coaching Jobs For Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly believes he's still got something left to give to College Football after a highly scrutinized and deeply unpopular head coaching stint with the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge from 2022 to this past season.

During an appearance on Sirius XM’s Dusty and Danny in the Morning on Friday, Kelly revealed that while he's not fully ready to get back into head coaching just yet, he would return under the right circumstances.

“I don’t know that I’ve made the decision that I want to get back in, as all the things we’ve talked about, I’d want to see some changes. But I think while you wait, you need to work ... And so, I need to stay in the game. My first order of business is this next two, three weeks, I’m gonna be visiting some places to see spring ball, get a chance to see some things relative to the football side, the operational side, some of the things we talked about today with NIL, transfer and calendar, and get a temperature in the spring for some things," Kelly said.

“I’ve got four former assistant coaches that are head football coaches in the NFL. I’ve got four Power Four assistant coaches that we’re close to. I want to get around and see their program, see how they’re doing, get a sense of where I can grow, and I can be better. And so, that’s really my focus right now. And then if the right situation comes about and I’m ready, I’m certainly going to entertain that.”

That reads like an analyst role could be on the table this coming year if the appropriate opportunity arises, but he's ready to wait and see if the landscape will have something for him during the next hiring cycle.

These five teams could be looking for a new head coach soon and may consider Kelly for their openings.

Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles' job is perhaps the highest-caliber coaching hire that wouldn't be met with groans. It's a major brand, but the Seminoles are down bad in the Mike Norvell era and may be ready to accept anyone with a proven resume.

Kelly has that from his time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Having proven capable of recruiting at a high level and winning against tougher competition than Florida State faces in the ACC, Kelly is a great short-term hire to restore credibility in Tallahassee.

North Carolina

Speaking of short-term situations to right the ship, the North Carolina Tar Heels could soon use a replacement for Bill Belichick, who, at 74 at the start of the 2026 season, may be retiring if UNC is a dumpster fire again.

With a totally rebuilt offensive line and still no clarity on who will lead the Heels from under center as spring practice begins, Belichick looks like he'll be a two-and-done in Chapel Hill. While Bobby Petrino might be eyeing the interim role as a way to become the head coach, he may get wrapped up in the dysfunction and get shown the door.

Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange probably can't justify firing Fran Brown if Syracuse suffers yet another brutal losing season. What's more likely than the Orange being an ACC bottom-feeder for a second-straight year is Syracuse returning to respectability.

With a new chancellor and AD coming to Central New York, change is likely in some way. It'll probably look like Brown accepting a new job for a better salary than the new regime was willing to offer him at Syracuse.

If that happens, Kelly makes sense, since he stressed during the SiriusXM interview that he'd like a landing spot where he can slowly develop and not be expected to win a championship right away.

The Orange's fanbase doesn't expect to win in any sport anymore. Kelly could raise the standard while not needing immediate success.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers won't have faith in Luke Fickell forever. They might've been willing to bring him back for the 2026 season, but Wisconsin will have to produce results this fall to justify continuing to fund him after several years of failure.

Madison, Wisconsin, is a tough place to win these days with rich rivals across the Midwest and on the West Coast. Kelly would at least be a confidence-inspiring coach for a team like the Badgers that's been middling at best for four years counting.

Boston College

Who says you can't go home?

The Boston College Eagles were respectable under Jeff Hafley and showed promise in Bill O'Brien's first year. The Eagles fell off a cliff in 2025, though, slipping to 3-9. This is a program that regularly recruits talent and could use the right salesman to seal more top recruits in the northeast.

Kelly, who was born in Everett, raised in Chelsea, attended St. John's prep, and played college football at Assumption College, is as Boston as it gets on the gridiron. One last run at home, finishing where he started, being that he began his career as the Assumption Greyhounds' defensive coordinator and LB coach, could be the most storybook ending that the polarizing Kelly will get after becoming so unpopular across the sport.