Herbstreit warns Ohio State could get 'embarrassed' by Georgia

Ohio State and Georgia will meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal in what should feel like a home game for the Bulldogs in Atlanta.

No. 1 ranked Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5 point favorite in the game according to most oddsmakers, but if you ask ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, that line could finish up being much larger.

Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, suggested that the Buckeyes could get "embarrassed" in the game, owing to a few notable factors.

One factor? The location. The other? Just plain old SEC speed.

"Last time we saw Ohio State, we obviously saw them get embarrassed at home against Michigan," he said on the Pat McAfee Show.

"Now they kind of back in, into this playoff. The one thing that I would encourage Ohio State players and fans: I don't know if the hill is any taller than the hill they they're trying to climb by going into Atlanta to play Georgia.

"The only thing worse is playing a really good LSU team in New Orleans at the Superdome."

Herbstreit continued, "This is a massive challenge for Ohio State. If they're not getting their wiring ready for 60 minutes of just, a competitive sprint that I don't know that they've ever seen, then they could get potentially embarrassed in that matchup."

Ohio State finished the season with one loss and didn't play for the Big Ten championship, but still boasted one of the most productive offenses in college football, led by Heisman finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud, who shared a lead nationally with 37 touchdown passes.

Georgia ran the table as undefeated SEC champions behind the nation's top scoring defense and a big-play attack with another Heisman finalist at quarterback at the helm in Stetson Bennett.

Georgia and Ohio State meet in the Peach Bowl on Sat., Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

