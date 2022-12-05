Georgia vs. Ohio State picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, spread, lines

This year brings us an exciting SEC vs.Big Ten matchup in the College Football Playoff as Georgia and Ohio State square off in the Peach Bowl semifinal game.

Georgia is college football's defending national champion and comes into the postseason as undefeated SEC champions behind the nation's premier scoring defense and a big-play attack led by quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Ohio State checks in at one loss after falling to arch-rival Michigan in the regular season finale, but still fields one of the game's most aggressive passing offenses behind star quarterback C.J. Stroud and a group of elite wide receiver talent.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Georgia vs. Ohio State picks, predictions for College Football Playoff

Georgia prediction: The computer is siding with the Bulldogs overall, who have the narrow 58.1 percent chance to win the game outright, the closest margin for the team all season, according to the index.

Ohio State prediction: By contrast, the Buckeyes have the 41.9 percent edge to pull off the upset and advance to the CFP national championship game, the first time this season the team has held the minority percentage projection on FPI.

Point spread: Georgia comes into the game as 6.5 point favorites against Ohio State, according to the oddsmakers.

Total: 62.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -260 | Ohio State +210

It's official: College Football Playoff semifinal, New Year's bowl games are set

Spread consensus pick: Georgia -6.5

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Georgia will defeat Ohio State by a score of 32.5 to 26.3 and play for the national title against Michigan or TCU.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

